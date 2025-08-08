How did WWE star John Cena meet his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh? Exploring his love life

WWE legend John Cena is considered by many to be the Greatest of All Time in the squared circle. The leader of Cenation has had an incredible career in the wrestling industry, and now he is making headlines with his movies. The star has turned out to be a massive success in Hollywood as well, stealing the spotlight everywhere he goes.However, one person who stole his attention and has kept it that way over the past few years is his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. The couple started dating back in 2019 and got married in a private ceremony in 2020. Cena and Shariatzadeh have been seen together almost every time Cena is out in public, but the couple has managed to keep their life quite private.John Cena was previously involved in a relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, which ended with the couple calling off their engagement back in 2018. Cena and Shariatzadeh have not revealed a lot about their relationship over the years, until recently, when Cena opened up on how he met his wife.In a recent appearance on Stephanie’s Places, hosted by the one and only Stephanie McMahon, Cena discussed how he met his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. The 17-time World Champion revealed that he met his wife by accident, while witnessing a Super Bowl game back in 2019, and things just struck well, and here they are now.“So this goes in line with kind of my whole life by accident. It was Super Bowl about six years ago...In walks a group of four, and I can't take my eyes off of Shay. They're in the booth right across from us, so I'm watching their TV, they're watching mine, and I'm just doing this. My team is winning and I don't give a f***. And I don't have the bravery to break the ice. And her friend comes up. It's like, hey, can I have a picture with you? I'm like, only if I can get a picture with her. And she's, well, to be honest, I didn't want a picture with you. I was asking for her anyway. I'm like, you're kidding me,” revealed John Cena.John Cena is set to retire from the wrestling industryThe Greatest of All Time, John Cena, is on his retirement tour currently and is set to call it a day following his last match in December. While it's still not official, Cena will likely have his last match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in his hometown of Boston.While fans have been able to predict the potential date of his final match, his final opponent is still a big question. The WWE Universe has been enjoying the last few months of his career and will continue to cherish his legacy forever. Time will tell who John Cena will face in the last match of his career.Please credit Stephanie's Places and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article