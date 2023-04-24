Huge Backlash match announced, 7-time champion returns - 4 surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW

The final episode of WWE RAW ahead of the Draft is set to air tonight. Hence, several stars will be out to cause a scene and make an argument for themselves to be a part of the selection process.

No one wants to go undrafted, but with Backlash right around the corner, there are several other ongoing stories that could also see many shocks and swerves on tonight's episode.

The following article looks at just four surprises WWE could have in store tonight on WWE RAW.

#4 Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens send a message to The Usos on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Usos on Friday Night SmackDown. Hence, the champions could see WWE RAW as an opportunity to send a message to the Samoan duo.

With Matt Riddle in their corner, the tandem has proven capable enough to take down The Bloodline. Moreover, they know that anything they do on RAW will help them overcome The Usos on the blue brand.

Owens and Zayn are also aware that Roman Reigns is less than pleased with Jey and Jimmy at present. As a result, a loss for them on SmackDown could cost them a place in The Bloodline following the WWE Draft.

#3 The build to Seth Rollins vs. Omos finally begins

Seth Rollins vs. Omos was announced for WWE Backlash this past Friday on SmackDown without any buildup in previous weeks. WWE fans were confused about why Rollins was pitted against Omos, who recently came up short against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW could finally offer an explanation and reveal that Seth Rollins and Omos have some deep-rooted history and that there is a reason the company has booked this bout for next month's event.

#2 Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest is made official for Backlash

Bad Bunny returns to WWE tonight following the assault that he endured on the RAW after WrestleMania. Bunny is set to host Backlash in Puerto Rico next month. But before the show, he must settle his issues with The Judgment Day.

Rey Mysterio takes on Damian Priest tonight on RAW, and it could be the perfect setting for Bunny to return, attack Priest, and set up a match for next month's show.

#1 Becky Lynch returns

Becky Lynch was missing from last week's episode of WWE RAW as Trish Stratus took center stage and announced that she attacked Lita before her Women's Tag Team Championship match on April 10, 2023.

Lynch was then attacked by Stratus, who was mainly fuelled with jealousy because she was seen as a nostalgia act for WrestleMania. Moreover, the Hall of Famer mentioned that Lynch didn't even thank her for helping her overcome Damage CTRL.

The 7-time champion could make her return, and the wheels could be put into motion for a feud between the two. They could eventually lock horns in a one-on-one bout, which is expected to take place at SummerSlam 2023.

Do you think there will be many surprises in store on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

