Huge Grudge match announced for WWE WrestleMania 36

The rivalry between Otis and Dolph Ziggler has reached a boiling point!

Otis will now lock heads with the Showoff at WrestleMania in hopes of exacting revenge!

WrestleMania 36 just got a new match added to its card

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, a new grudge match for WrestleMania 36 was announced by the company. Otis will be taking on Dolph Ziggler in a one on one match at The Grandest Stage of Them All and Mandy Rose will be in the corner of The Showoff.

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

The match was confirmed after Otis and his tag team partner Tucker confronted Ziggler backstage when Ziggler was possibly talking to Mandy Rose over the phone. Otis and Ziggler then agreed on a WrestleMania match and The ShowOff said that Mandy will be in his corner.

We have seen for the past couple of weeks how Ziggler has tormented Otis after he stole Mandy Rose from her. This all started last month when Otis was supposed to go on a date with Mandy on Valentine's Day.

However, Otis showed up late and by the time he reached the restaurant, he saw that Mandy was joined by Dolph Ziggler. Even on last week's episode of the Blue brand, Ziggler tried to make things worse for Otis when he and Tucker were in a match against SmackDown tag team champions The Miz and John Morrison.

But, that made Otis snap and he went on to assault Ziggler and Miz & Morrison. He put both Miz and Morrison through a barricade and then hit them with a steel chair which disqualified him and Tucker from the match.

Had the Heavy Machinery won that match, they would have received a title opportunity at WrestleMania. Although Otis won't be getting the title shot anymore, he has the opportunity to get his retribution on Ziggler at The Show of Shows.