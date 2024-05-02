Huge name who could dethrone Cody Rhodes appears, Randy Orton turns heel & more- 3 surprises for Backlash 2024 

WWE is just two days away from its first premium live event in France, Backlash 2024. The company has announced five matches for the event so far, including four title bouts.

Given it's an international show, fans should expect WWE to leave no stone unturned in making it a huge success. The creative team could have a few massive surprises in store for fans this Saturday to not only generate buzz but also to lay down the foundations of new storylines.

On that note, here are three huge surprises that could happen at WWE Backlash 2024.

#3. Randy Orton turns on Kevin Owens

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are slated to collide with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at Backlash 2024.

Judging by how strongly WWE has booked Solo recently, he isn't likely to succumb to a defeat on Saturday. The creative team could have The Bloodline duo resort to unfair means to defeat Orton and Owens. However, the company could have something big in store following the bout.

There have been rumors of Randy Orton turning heel since his return and the creative team could finally pull the trigger on the same on Saturday. The Apex Predator could blame The PrizeFighter for their loss and lay him out with a devastating RKO.

#2. Jimmy Uso returns to help Jey Uso at Backlash 2024

Jimmy Uso was booted from The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa a few weeks ago on SmackDown. He has been off WWE TV since then reportedly due to an undisclosed injury.

However, neither the extent of his injury nor the timeline of his return is known. Nonetheless, the creative team could swerve fans by having him return on Saturday to help his twin brother.

Jimmy could extend an olive branch to Jey Uso by helping him defeat Damian Priest at Backlash 2024. This potential angle could lead to the reunion of The Usos and a blockbuster tag match against Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa.

#1. Bobby Lashley makes a surprise appearance to attack Cody Rhodes

While Cody Rhodes is not likely to drop his coveted gold in his first defense, he may not have a happy ending at Backlash 2024. The American Nightmare could be introduced to his next potential challenger, Bobby Lashley.

Truth be told, there are only a few credible names on SmackDown who deserve a shot at Cody Rhodes and Lashley is one of them. The All Mighty is one of the most decorated stars on the main roster. However, he seems to be stuck in a rut currently.

The creative team could change that by having him turn heel and challenge The American Nightmare. Lashley, who is a tweener currently, could embrace the dark side and lay waste to Cody at Backlash 2024.

Lashley has all the tools required to usurp Rhodes. Given his caliber, the odds of him being the one to dethrone The American Nightmare can't be ruled out.

