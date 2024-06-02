Huge name to win MITB, Cody Rhodes to lose his title & more - 4 early predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2024 

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is slated to emanate live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 6. This will be the first Money in the Bank event to be held in Canada.

The spectacle is still more than a month away. However, fans have already started speculating about it. What surprises is the company planning for the event? Who will win the coveted MITB briefcase this year?

To feed into the curiosity, here are four early predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2024:

#4. Brock Lesnar returns

Brock Lesnar has been sidelined from WWE since SummerSlam last year. However, there have been murmurs of WWE having him return shortly.

While there is still a cloud over the details of his potential return, the company could have him return at Money in the Bank, given the event is scheduled to be held where Lesnar is residing currently, Canada.

The Beast could return and target a top name at the event, laying own the breadcrumbs for a future clash.

#3. Tiffany Stratton wins the WWE Women's Money in the Bank briefcase

Tiffany Stratton recent stint has earned her huge praise from fans and critics alike. The 25-year-old has managed to make a name for herself in a very short span of time.

Many expected her to win the Queen of the Ring crown. While that wasn't meant to be, it could be that the creative has some other major plans in store for her.

The promotion could reward Tiffany for her recent work by having her win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. Given her gimmick, she could be highly entertaining with the briefcase.

#2. Sami Zayn wins the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase

Sami Zayn is one of top contenders to win this year's Money in the Bank contract, given that the event will be held in his home country. The company could have him drop his Intercontinental gold in the coming days, only for him to go onto win the coveted briefcase.

The creative team may even have a huge swerve in store for fans which could see Sami win the Undisputed WWE Title on the same night. More on this in the next point.

#1. The Rock returns to cost Cody Rhodes his title

Rumors have it that Cody Rhodes could lock horns with The Rock at WWE SummerSlam this year. If that is indeed the plan, The Great One could return at Money in the Bank to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same.

Given a title match between the duo would make the result highly predictable, WWE could have Cody drop his title at Money in the Bank before locking horns with The Rock in August.

The Final Boss could return and lay a brutal beatdown on Rhodes at the Canada spectacle. This could lead to the potential Money in the Bank winner Sami Zayn taking advantage of the situation to successfully cash-in his briefcase. The former Honorary Uce could dethrone Cody Rhodes and win his first world title in his home country on the same night.

