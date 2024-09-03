Huge return after 19 months, popular stable to turn heel? 4 finishes for the Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made in a Street Fight on WWE RAW next week

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to be an exciting affair next week. The upcoming edition of the red brand is the season premiere, and it will be part of "WWE Week" on the USA Network.

The themed week is dedicated to the fact that Friday Night SmackDown will be moving to the USA Network. This means that for a handful of weeks, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT will all be on the same network. However, that will change in October when NXT moves to The CW.

Regardless, the season premiere of RAW is being loaded up, and it will feature an epic bout. Chad Gable's American Made is set to take on four members of the Wyatt Sicks in a Street Fight.

This match is sure to be wild and chaotic fun, but how will it end? This article will take a look at a handful of ways the match could potentially include, which may see the return of a former world champion and even a stunning swerve.

Below are four possible finishes for the Street Fight between the Wyatt Sicks and American Made on WWE RAW next week:

#4. The Wyatt Sicks could secure a clean win

The Wyatt Sicks is one of the most dangerous stables in WWE today. Uncle Howdy is the leader of the faction, and he is joined by the powerful Erick Rowan, the insane Joe Gacy, the unpredictable Dexter Lumis, and the creepy Nikki Cross.

The eight-person Mixed Tag Team Match set for Monday Night RAW next week has an interesting intangible, as it isn't yet known which four members of the Wyatt Sicks will compete. It is assumed Nikki Cross will, but otherwise, the three men to be featured are unconfirmed.

Regardless of which three join Cross, there is a strong chance that the Wyatt Sicks will win. They seem to thrive off of chaos, and a multi-person Street Fight is about as chaotic as it gets. Don't be shocked to see Uncle Howdy get involved and nail Sister Abigail for the win.

#3. American Made could surprisingly win cleanly on WWE RAW

Chad Gable has had numerous teams and stables in WWE. While working to appear on NXT television, he led The Shoot Nation at live events. Later, he formed American Alpha and the Alpha Academy.

His current group might be the most dangerous yet. Gable recently formed American Made with Ivy Nile, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. All three are legitimate threats to anybody.

With four incredible wrestlers working together, the Wyatt Sicks could be surprisingly outmatched next week on Monday Night RAW. Gable and company's technical prowess may be too much, and ultimately Chad could lock in the Ankle Lock on Joe Gacy and win via submission.

#2. Alexa Bliss could return to help the Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss is a multi-time Women's World Champion and Tag Team Champion in WWE. The Goddess hasn't been seen on television since January 2023 but has been teasing a return in recent times.

Before her hiatus, Alexa was slowly falling back into madness. She was being confronted by Uncle Howdy, albeit from a distance, as if he was trying to convince her to join him and Bray Wyatt.

Following Bray's tragic passing and Alexa's extended absence, she may finally return to WWE TV after 19 months next week. If she does, Bliss could help take care of Ivy Nile or otherwise cause a distraction that helps the Wyatt Sicks pick up a big pinfall victory.

#1. The Alpha Academy turns heel and helps American Made

As noted, Chad Gable used to lead the Alpha Academy. Before expanding into a stable, the Alpha Academy was a tag team comprised of Gable and Otis. Later on, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri also joined the academy.

The four stars have incredible chemistry, but things went south when Chad Gable turned heel earlier this year. Chad started to bully Otis and Co., which ultimately forced the trio to turn their back on Master Gable. The Olympian ultimately gave up the Alpha Academy name and formed a faction called American Made with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.

In what could be an absolutely stunning swerve, the Alpha Academy could get involved in the Street Fight next week. Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri could shockingly turn heel and align themselves with Gable's new faction, costing The Wyatt Sicks the victory. This would then lead to a supergroup, possibly called American Alpha, with seven stars in one stable.

