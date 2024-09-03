Huge return from former world champion, recruit newly signed star? 4 directions for Damage CTRL after a harrowing loss on WWE RAW

WWE's female wrestlers got a lot of focus on Monday Night RAW last night. It seems as if there are more and more rivalries being formed on the brand featuring some of the very best female competitors in the company.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have an ongoing feud. Meanwhile, Ivy Nile has issues with both Maxxine Dupri and seemingly Nikki Cross. On top of that, The Pure Fusion Collective is feuding with Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria.

Perhaps the most interesting women's story coming out of Monday Night RAW featured the Women's Tag Team Championship division. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Kairi Sane) surprisingly lost to The Unholy Union in a Number One Contenders Match, but there was controversy that led to the chaotic conclusion.

Trending

Still, Damage CTRL was defeated, and many are wondering what's next for Kairi Sane and IYO SKY now that they're no longer in title contention. This article will take a look at a handful of possible directions for the popular tag team.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Below are four directions for Damage CTRL after a harrowing loss on WWE RAW:

#4. They could feud with The Unholy Union on WWE RAW

The Unholy Union is a Scottish tag team that is currently signed to Monday Night RAW. The tag team is comprised of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

Isla and Alba were recently the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The pair won the gold by defeating Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair in a Women's Triple Threat Tag Team Match at Clash at the Castle. However, they dropped the title to Jade and Bianca in Berlin this past weekend.

The Unholy Union and Damage CTRL had a Number One Contenders tag-team match on last night's RAW. While IYO and Kairi ultimately lost, it was thanks to chaos with Jade and Bianca ringside. This could mean that Kairi and IYO aren't yet done with Alba and Isla. The two fantastic teams could end up feuding moving forward.

#3. Asuka could return if she's healthy

Expand Tweet

Asuka is an undisputed WWE legend. The 42-year-old is a three-time WWE Women's Champion and a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

In great news, The Empress of Tomorrow has reportedly re-signed with the promotion and will be with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut for the foreseeable future. On the flip side, she has been out of action due to an injury since May 2024.

While there is no clear indication about her potential return to TV, it could happen sooner than later. Her return would give Damage CTRL a major boost. Who knows, they could even go back after the Pure Fusion Collective after regaining the services of the Japanese star.

#2. They could chase the Women's Tag Team Title

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are two of the most impressive athletes in all of pro wrestling. Bianca Belair is a multi-time world champion in WWE. The EST has also headlined WrestleMania. She is a future Hall of Famer.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill joined WWE in 2023 and made her in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. The Storm and The EST later joined forces and defeated The Kabuki Warriors to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash France. While the babyface duo dropped the belt to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre at Clash at the Castle, they regained their gold in Berlin this past weekend.

Notably, the two tag teams got into a heated confrontation on Monday Night RAW. Kairi Sane had to get stitches, and it is clear that there is some level of animosity among the two teams. This could turn into a fully-fledged feud, with Sane and IYO attempting to bring tag team gold back to Damage CTRL.

#1. Damage CTRL could recruit Giulia

Expand Tweet

Giulia is finally in WWE! The international sensation was rumored to be potentially jumping ship back in 2023. The 30-year-old then appeared at NXT Stand & Deliver this past April, where she was highlighted in the crowd.

Around five months later, Giulia officially debuted on the developmental brand when she confronted Roxanne Perez at NXT No Mercy 2024. Now, many expect her to be the one to dethrone The Prodigy and win the prized NXT Women's Championship.

However, Giulia's career could go in a different direction. IYO SKY acknowledged the star's debut on X (Twitter). This could be a teaser that Giulia will be recruited by Damage CTRL. With Dakota Kai and Asuka on the shelf, Giulia could help bring the group back to their dominant ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback