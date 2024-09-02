WWE contract update regarding currently injured superstar - Reports

WWE has had quite a few injuries to deal with in recent times. However, it looks like an injury wouldn't change the comeback plans for 42-year-old superstar, Asuka. The former Women's Champion has decided to re-sign with WWE, according to a recent report.

Asuka has been away from WWE since Backlash in May 2024. The Empress of Tomorrow and Kairi Sane put their Women's Tag Team Title on the line against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. At the premium live event, the Damage CTRL duo came up short, kicking off Cargill and Belair's first tag team championship reign in the company.

Asuka was set to compete in the 2024 Queen of the Ring Tournament the following week. However, she was pulled from her bout due to an undisclosed injury. A report from PWInsider Elite has suggested that The Empress of Tomorrow has signed a long-term deal with the Triple H-led company. No further details about her contract were discussed in the report.

Asuka teases a feud with Rhea Ripley after her eventual return to WWE TV

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars on the global juggernaut's roster. She was away from weekly television due to a real-life injury until recently. Since her return, she has been involved in a feud with Liv Morgan. Last Saturday, Ripley and Priest teamed up to beat Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin.

During her hiatus from the ring, Asuka has been active on social media. In one of her tweets, she posted a photoshopped image of herself and Ripley. In the photo, she put her head on Deadpool's body and Ripley's head on Wolverine on a movie's poster.

The post could mean a challenge from one former champion to another. Ripley didn't take time to acknowledge the tweet and replied to Asuka, seemingly agreeing to a potential showdown down the road.

