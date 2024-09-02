IYO SKY reacts to Giulia's WWE debut, sends her a one-word message

IYO SKY sent a one-word message to Giulia after her WWE debut at the No Mercy Premium Live Event. The former WWE Women's Champion reacted to the 30-year-old signing with the Stamford-based company.

Earlier this year at NXT Stand & Deliver, Giulia was shown sitting ringside with William Regal and Rossy Ogawa. After competing in her final match in Japan under Dream Star Fighting Marigold, the 36-year-old officially jumped ship to WWE.

On social media, SKY posted a photo with Giulia. On July 13th, The Genius of the Sky defeated Utami Hayashishita at Marigold Summer Destiny. Later in the same show, Sareee defeated Giulia to become the inaugural Marigold World Champion:

Trending

"Arrived!!!!" wrote SKY.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out SKY's message and photo with Giulia:

Giulia discussed the pressure of moving to the United States to sign with the WWE

Giulia has officially moved to the United States after finishing up in Japan. The former Stardom wrestler opened up about the pressure of moving to a new country.

Speaking in an interview with Tokyo Sports, Giulia stated she wants to continue growing and learning as a professional wrestler. She said:

"The pressure is immense. Over there, the scale and style of fighting are different from Japan—everything is a whole other world. But while valuing everything I've done up until now, I want to learn each thing thoroughly in this new place and continue to grow. Of course, at lightning speed. I’m determined to rise up all at once,"

At No Mercy, Giulia confronted Roxanne Perez after she successfully retained the NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker. She could be in line for a shot at the championship in the near future.

Meanwhile, SKY is currently signed to Monday Night RAW. She is a member of Damage CTRL and has been teaming up with Kairi Sane. The duo were recently victorious over Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback