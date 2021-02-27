Jey Uso to compete in huge Steel Cage match with title implications on next week's WWE SmackDown

A massive steel cage match has already been booked for Friday Night SmackDown. On the latest episode of Talking Smack with Paul Heyman and Daniel Bryan, it was announced that Bryan will take on Jey Uso in a steel cage match next week on SmackDown.

As per the stipulation of the match, if Bryan defeats Uso, he will challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane next month. But if Bryan loses, he will have to acknowledge Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief.

Bryan and Uso have clashed a few times in recent months. As Reigns' right-hand man, Uso tries to protect the champion's honor when new challengers emerge. For example, he regularly attacked Kevin Owens on Reigns' behalf when KO threatened The Big Dog.

Next Friday, Bryan will aim to decisively defeat Uso to earn a chance to challenge Reigns. The fan-favorite star suffered a tainted defeat when he faced the champion at WWE's latest pay-per-view. Bryan endured a gruelling Elimination Chamber Match before his short bout with Reigns.

Daniel Bryan called Roman Reigns a coward on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, Daniel Bryan mocked Roman Reigns for his cowardly approach at WWE Elimination Chamber last Sunday. At the pay-per-view, Bryan won a brutal match in the steel structure, and Reigns immediately defended his Universal Championship against his exhausted contender.

On Friday, Bryan challenged Reigns to a match at WWE Fastlane, but he was interrupted by Jey Uso. The two men then clashed in a match with the added stipulation that if Bryan won, he would have earned the chance to face Reigns. But the bout ended in a double count-out, and the Universal Champion then attacked his challenger to finish the show.

Bryan isn't the only threat Reigns has to worry about. Edge officially challenged The Head of the Table to a match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. If Bryan defeats Uso and Reigns, he could drastically shake up the entire road to The Showcase of the Immortals.