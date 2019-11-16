Huge tag-team match announced for next week's WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and King Corbin are two big names in this match!

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown emanated from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadephia. The show kicked off with a tag-team match which saw Shorty G and Mustafa Ali go up against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler to defend their spots in the SmackDown men's team for this year's 5-on-5-on-5 elimination tag team match that will also involve RAW and NXT at this year's Survivor Series.

Shorty G and Mustafa Ali won the match to keep their spots and for next week, WWE has announced a huge 3-on-3 tag team match which will see Roman Reigns, Shorty G and Mustafa Ali take on King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler.

The feud between Roman Reigns and King Corbin

The men's SmackDown team for Survivor Series is all set and comprises of Roman Reigns as the team captain, King Corbin, Shorty G, Mustafa Ali and Braun Strowman. However, the ongoing feud between Reigns and Corbin might contribute to some problems between the team.

The 2019 King of the Ring winner made fun of The Big Dog on last week's episode of the Blue Brand by imitating dog sounds. He ridiculed Reigns on tonight's episode of SmackDown as well, along with Roode and Ziggler by bringing out a person dressed in a dog costume.

Although Shorty G and Ali won the match tonight to defend their Survivor Series spots, the argument between Roman Reigns and King Corbin will be settled on next week's episode of SmackDown.

