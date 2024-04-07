Huge title changes, top star's crushing defeat, and more - 6 last-minute predictions for WWE WrestleMania 40 Night Two

WWE WrestleMania XL Saturday aired last night and it was an incredible show. The Rock returned to the ring for an epic main event, Gunther was finally dethroned and Rhea Ripley had an instant classic with Becky Lynch.

Meanwhile, the second night is set to take place later tonight and fans are extremely excited. Cody Rhodes will battle Roman Reigns, IYO SKY will clash with Bayley, Drew McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins and a handful of other bouts are booked.

Just as we offered last-minute predictions for the first night of WrestleMania 40, this article will look at how each match announced for tonight could potentially end. This includes a heartbreaking loss and new champions being crowned.

Below are six last-minute predictions for WWE WrestleMania 40 Night two.

#6. LA Knight will get his WrestleMania moment

One of the most heated matches set to take place at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night Two will be AJ Styles vs. LA Knight. The two have had an intense rivalry over the past few months that has led to a home invasion, sneak attacks and plenty of trash talking.

This bout is arguably the toughest one to call on the entire card. Either of the two veterans could potentially leave as the victor. Ultimately, however, it would be wise for The Megastar to go over The Phenomenal One.

Given that it would be the right move, LA Knight will likely win the bout. AJ Styles may go for a Phenomenal Forearm only to eat a boot to the gut. From there, Knight will level AJ with the BFT for the win.

#5. The Pride will stand tall

A massive Philadelphia Street Fight will take place later tonight during WrestleMania XL Sunday. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, known as The Pride, will take on The Final Testament's Karrion Kross, Akam and Rezar.

While the no rules nature of a Street Fight should favor The Final Testament, with Scarlett and Paul Ellering by their side, they will likely lose. Bobby, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are all incredibly talented and have held numerous titles throughout their career. They will overcome the heel faction and end this rivalry once and for all.

#4. Logan Paul will retain his United States Championship

A Triple Threat Match will take place later tonight to determine the United States Champion. The current WWE United States Champion is Logan Paul and he will defend his belt against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match.

Randy and Kevin will both be looking to defeat Logan Paul and that will be their undoing. They will end up getting heated and fighting each other, allowing for the sneaky Logan to pick up a win out of nowhere. Fans won't be happy, but The Maverick isn't losing gold any time soon.

#3. Bayley will shockingly fail to win the WWE Women's Championship

The WWE Women's Championship will be on the line on WrestleMania Sunday. The reigning champion IYO SKY will defend her prized title against Bayley. The two were once in Damage CTRL together before The Role Model was betrayed. They've had an epic feud over the past few months, but it will culminate tonight.

While the story everybody wants is for Bayley to defeat IYO SKY and finally get her moment in the sun, that is unlikely to happen. Instead, IYO will have help from Dakota Kai, Asuka Kairi Sane that will ultimately lead to The Genius Of The Sky retaining the WWE Women's Championship.

#2. Drew McIntyre will brutalize Seth Rollins

An interesting bout on WWE WrestleMania XL Sunday will see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. McIntyre has been a cruel heel in recent months, while Rollins has been champion for the better part of the past year.

Rollins competed last night on WrestleMania Saturday. He teamed up with Cody Rhodes to battle Roman Reigns and The Rock and ultimately lost. During the bout, he was noticeably limping, which is an ominous sign for tonight.

As a result, Rollins is going to lose to The Scottish Psychopath. He will eat a Claymore kick and get pinned, losing his prized World Heavyweight Championship for the first time since the title was introduced last year.

#1. Cody Rhodes will finish his story despite The Rock's best efforts

The main event of the weekend, and on WrestleMania Sunday in particular, will be one to remember. Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a rematch from last year.

Thanks to Cody and Seth Rollins losing to Roman Reigns and The Rock last night, this bout will be contested under Bloodline Rules. This means anything goes and The Bloodline can do whatever they please. That's bad news for Cody Rhodes.

Despite that, and despite The Rock beating Cody last night, The American Nightmare will still win the match. Rhodes' journey has been long and hard fought and it is time for him to finally get his moment as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

