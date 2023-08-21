Huge title match set up for Payback 2023, heel turn tease? 4 things Kevin Owens can do upon his likely WWE RAW return

WWE fans heard some exciting news on Friday. A big-time return took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, albeit not on television. After SmackDown came to an end, Kevin Owens returned to action. The news then circulated online.

He and Sami Zayn competed in a bout, which marked Owens' first match in weeks. The talented star needed some time off to heal up from some nagging injuries, including an issue with his ribs.

World Wrestling Entertainment found a creative way to write him off, however. Instead of Kevin simply taking time off with no warning, he was viciously assaulted by The Judgment Day. This allowed for the top heel group to take credit for his unfortunate injury.

Now that Kevin has returned to the ring, there's a strong chance that he'll also return to Monday Night RAW later tonight. This article will look at a handful of things that The Prizefighter may do if he does indeed return to the red brand.

Below are four things Kevin Owens can do upon his likely WWE RAW return.

#4. He could save Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn from Judgment Day

Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn

As noted, Kevin was taken out by The Judgment Day. He wasn't the only star dealing with the sinister group, however. Seth Rollins was, at one point at least. Cody Rhodes has had his issues with the fiendish foursome too.

Nobody in WWE has had a worse time dealing with The Judgment Day in recent weeks than Sami Zayn, however. Potential stable recruit JD McDonagh has jumped The Underdog From The Underground, and the entire faction laid waste to Zayn during last week's episode of RAW.

If The Judgment Day intends to again hurt Sami and even Cody, Kevin Owens could return to even the odds. The former WWE Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn make for a killer combination and one Judgment Day may struggle to compete against.

#3. Kevin Owens could tease an impending heel turn

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens has a long history in WWE. He has had more than his fair share of villainous runs. He often turns heel by betraying somebody close to him. While some may look at it as a WWE trope, this started happening longer before he joined the promotion.

Even on the indie scene, Owens, then known as Steen, was unpredictable and at times, downright cruel. The person who received the brunt of his punishment was a matched luchador named El Generico. That same star received similar treatment later when he competed as Sami Zayn.

The Prizefighter is a great babyface, but it could be argued that he's an even better heel. A future tease turn, potentially linked to turning on Sami, could begin to be teased upon his return to RAW. It would likely be a slow burn turn, but it'll certainly break fans' hearts.

#2. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could set up a WWE Unified Tag Team Championship bout for Payback

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens' injury came at an unfortunate time. He has been riding high this year, having main evented the 2023 Royal Rumble, WrestleMania Saturday, and even a major show in Saudi Arabia.

Not only that, but he is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. He and Sami won the belts at WrestleMania and have managed to hold onto them in the months since. Unfortunately, thanks to his injury, the pair haven't defended the gold in around a month.

If he returns to WWE Monday Night RAW, the main goal may be to set up a title bout for Payback. He and Sami could feud with Imperium, Alpha Academy, The Viking Raiders, The New Day, Riddle & McIntyre, or even Judgment Day on the final shows heading into the event.

#1. Kevin could injure a member of The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

WWE was smart to use Kevin Owens' real-life injury to build heat. While Dominik Mysterio receives a chorus of boos wherever he goes, Rhea Ripley struggles to get heat. Fans know how good she is and loves to cheer her on. Finn Balor and Damian Priest get some heat from the crowd too, but their heinous acts add to it.

While Owens is a babyface, he's one willing to do heelish things. There's a chance that instead of just looking to even the odds or even having a match with Judgment Day that Kevin Owens will seek true justice. The Prizefighter will injure a member of the fearsome foursome as revenge for what happened to him.

Finn Balor would be an obvious choice, both given their history and since he just failed to win gold at the last two Premium Live Events. Owens hurting Dirty Dom and forcing the cocky star to vacate his title could also be sweet vengeance.