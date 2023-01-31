Huge WrestleMania championship match to be revealed, mixed tag match - 5 possible directions for Rhea Ripley following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble was an epic event that featured some of the very top stars in pro wrestling, featuring in some incredible matches & moments. The superstars on the show created indelible memories for fans all over the world that will last a lifetime.

While many superstars came out of the WWE Royal Rumble as winners or record holders, none of them had as good a night as Rhea Ripley's. The Eradicator from The Judgment Day sent the record keepers into a frenzy.

The former NXT Women's Champion won the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Not only that, she became the first female superstar to do it after entering as #1. She made history alongside Liv Morgan, combining to set the record for spending the most time in a Women's Royal Rumble Match.

After an incredible night at the WWE Royal Rumble, many fans are wondering what The Ripper will do next. She could officially challenge one of the champions, or even deal with a legendary rival.

Below are five possible directions for Rhea Ripley following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.

#5. She could challenge Beth Phoenix to a match

Beth Phoenix is back! The WWE Hall of Famer was last seen on television at Extreme Rules 2022. Edge battled Finn Balor in an I Quit Match at the event, and despite Judgment Day's interference, The Rated R Superstar held his own throughout the match.

When Rhea attempted to interfere, it was Beth who came out to even the odds. Unfortunately, things went south when Phoenix was hit by a pair of brass knuckles. Rhea proceeded to administer a devastating chair shot upon Beth. Neither the Hall of Famer nor Edge have appeared on WWE television since the incident, until last Saturday.

Ripley would not be too pleased about Beth Phoenix spearing her at the WWE Royal Rumble. While that didn't prevent her eventual win, The Eradicator may choose to challenge her former inspiration to a fight to settle things between them once and for all.

#4. The Eradicator could reveal that she'll be challenging Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley has a big decision to make following the WWE Royal Rumble. The Eradicator took on 29 other women and stood tall in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Ripper will now challenge for the title at WrestleMania.

Fans are pondering over what belt The Eradicator will challenge for. She could, in theory, challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship, Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, or Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ripley may choose to challenge The EST Of WWE at WrestleMania Hollywood and announce her decision in the coming weeks.

#3. Rhea Ripley could avoid Beth Phoenix at all costs

Rhea Ripley is an intimidating superstar. While she isn't the biggest woman in WWE, she sure stands out due to her physicality. Only the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven can match the power of The Eradicator.

Even putting her size aside, Ripley is one of the most imposing wrestlers in the world. Her look and presentation along with that attitude makes for a scary combination. Still, there's no guarantee that the villainous Ripley will actually be willing to fight Beth Phoenix.

The Glamazon is a former champion and current WWE Hall of Famer. Above all else, she's on a warpath and is seeking revenge. Rhea Ripley would be well advised not to engage in a feud with her. If Phoenix gets her hands on the powerful Australian, Ripley may not make it to WrestleMania.

#2. She could have a mixed tag team match following Beth and Edge's returns at the WWE Royal Rumble

Judgment Day

While Beth Phoenix is a major threat to Rhea Ripley, she is not the only concern for The Judgment Day . There's also her rabid husband seeking vengeance for everything that Judgment Day has done to their family.

Edge and Beth make for a dangerous duo.They've only officially teamed up together once.The pair defeated The Miz and Maryse, making it immediately clear that they're the dominant couple in pro wrestling.

Given that both Hall of Famers want revenge, WWE could book a mixed tag team match. Edge and Beth could unite to battle Rhea and one of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, or Dominik Mysterio. Following the fight at the WWE Royal Rumble, a collission feels inevitable.

#1. She could leave Judgment Day following the WWE Royal Rumble and join SmackDown

Charlotte Flair

As noted previously on this list, Rhea Ripley has a big decision to make. She could challenge for the NXT Women's Championship, but that feels unlikely. She could also challenge for the RAW Women's Championship. There is one other way she could go.

Rhea Ripley could choose to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. The blue brand's belt is the only main roster women's championship she's yet to win. Ripley has history with Flair, which makes it an interesting option.

Challenging for the SmackDown Women's Championship would mean that The Eradicator would then move to the blue brand. Theoretically, she'd be moving on her own without her group. While she'd be leaving The Judgment Day, Ripley could establish her legacy even further if she manages to defeat The Queen.

