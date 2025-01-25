Huge WWE title change; Kevin Owens to attack 59-year-old legend? 5 last-minute predictions for Saturday Night's Main Event

The WWE Universe is just a few hours away from the second Saturday Night's Main Event after its revival in December. Last month, fans witnessed the return of this iconic special event, with Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens headlining the show in a title match. As for this month, SNME once again boasts a stacked card.

In this article, we will be making five last-minute predictions for Saturday Night's Main Event.

#5. Sheamus might shock the whole world at the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Sheamus and Bron Breakker are set to collide in an Intercontinental Championship match at this special event. The Celtic Warrior has previously had many opportunities for this title but has failed to emerge as the victor.

With WWE once again booking Sheamus in an IC title bout, this could be a sign that the former World Champion might shock the world by dethroning Bron Breakker. Having Sheamus defeat Bron for the title wouldn’t be a shame, as both stars have previously delivered intense matches where the veteran pushed Breakker to his limits.

This time, the former Royal Rumble winner could take one step closer to finally claiming the Intercontinental Championship in WWE.

#4. Jacob Fatu might overpower Braun Strowman

A huge clash is set to take place at WWE SNME when Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman lock horns. Fans are already buzzing with excitement as they eagerly anticipate who will emerge victorious in this epic battle of giants. With recent hints of The Samoan Werewolf transitioning into a singles star, it’s possible that Fatu could defeat The Monster Among Monsters at tonight’s show.

A victory over Braun could serve as the perfect start for Jacob Fatu’s singles career in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Kevin Owens might attack Shawn Michaels

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes are set for a special segment at WWE SNME, where Shawn Michaels will be present to make their ladder match official. However, considering the history of Owens and Rhodes’ feud, this segment is unlikely to go as planned by HBK.

There’s a possibility that The Prizefighter might attack Shawn Michaels if he loses his temper during the segment. This could unfold if Michaels starts blaming Owens for everything he’s ruined, including injuring his friend Randy Orton. As a consequence, Kevin might punish HBK with a major attack.

Alternatively, in another scenario, The Prizefighter might accidentally strike Michaels while attempting to attack Cody Rhodes during the segment.

#2. & #1. Rhea Ripley & Gunther might retain their respective titles

Rhea Ripley and Gunther are set to put their world championships on the line, as The Eradicator will face Nia Jax, and the Ring General will square off against Jey Uso. Despite the challenges posing significant threats to both champions, it’s still likely that both world champions will retain their titles at WWE SNME.

Since this is merely a special event and not a proper PLE, world titles are not expected to change hands, especially when it comes to Gunther and Rhea Ripley.

