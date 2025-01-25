Two new Bloodline members to make WWE debut, Rhea Ripley’s title reign ending? 4 Finishes to Mami vs. Nia Jax at Saturday Night’s Main Event

In just a few hours, WWE will broadcast its January Special Saturday Night Main Event live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The special show brags a stacked card with several high-profile matches. One of them will be the Women's World Title bout, where Rhea Ripley will put her title on the line against Nia Jax.

In this article, we’ll explore four possible outcomes for how the match between Mami and The Irresistible Force might conclude.

#4. Becky Lynch might return as a heel and cost Rhea Ripley

The potential return of Becky Lynch is developing noteworthy buzz among fans, especially as we approach the Road to WrestleMania 41. With Rhea Ripley set to lock horns against Nia Jax, one potential outcome could involve Lynch making a surprise comeback.

Upon her return, Becky might take the unpredictable route by costing Ripley her match and turning her heel in the process. This move would set the stage for a massive showdown between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

Additionally, the feud between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley doesn’t necessarily require the championship to be involved. This allows Nia Jax to position herself in a different rivalry as the reigning champion heading into 'Mania 41.

#3. Rhea might defeat Nia in a clean manner

Rhea Ripley recently claimed the Women's World Championship on RAW's Netflix premiere show by defeating Liv Morgan. Given her recent victory, it's highly likely that Ripley will retain the title for a while longer. This opens up the possibility of Mami securing a clean win over Nia Jax at WWE Saturday Night Main Event.

A decisive victory for Ripley would further solidify her momentum as she heads into WrestleMania 41 as the champion.

#2. Liv Morgan might seek revenge against Rhea Ripley

After suffering a loss to Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan is likely seeking revenge for that defeat. This sets up a potential scenario where Liv could make her presence felt toward the end of the match, distracting Ripley and costing her the title against Nia Jax. This distraction could allow Jax to capitalize and shockingly end Ripley's Women's World Title reign.

However, this scenario seems unlikely, as WWE has seemingly wrapped up the rivalry between Ripley and Morgan after their recent feud.

#1. Tonga Twins could debut in a shocking manner to aid Nia Jax at WWE SNME

Solo Sikoa expanded his Bloodline when Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa made their WWE debut and joined him. Later, it was further expanded with Jacob Fatu’s inclusion. However, WWE has a great opportunity to create a female version of the Bloodline if the Tonga Twins make their WWE debut at SNME and aid Nia Jax in winning the championship.

In a similar manner to Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline, the Irresistible Force could create a faction of her own, which fans could call the female version of The Bloodline.

The Tonga Twins consist of Kaoz and Kona, twin sisters who were once spotted at WWE's Performance Center. Triple H has a major opportunity to create a surprise moment at Saturday Night Main Event if they debut and align with Nia Jax.

