Hulk Hogan comments on nWo's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Hollywood Hulk Hogan

Initially reported by ESPN, nWo is slated to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. The original three members of the faction - Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, plus Sean Waltman will all be celebrating their second WWE Hall of Fame inductions.

The Immortal One took to Twitter to react on the induction and stated that he's very grateful that the group is getting inducted. Hogan added that the stable isn't coming back to take over the business and change the landscape of the industry again, but to get inducted and celebrate their historic run. Check out Hogan's tweet below:

Very grateful that the four original nWo members HollyWood, Big Kev,X and Scott are getting inducted to the WWE HOF. We are not coming back to take over and change the business again,we are just coming back to celebrate our run ,get inducted and party NWO style at Wrestlemania.HH pic.twitter.com/vsawmt8bBn — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 9, 2019

nWo is hands down one of the most dominant and revolutionary factions in all of Pro Wrestling. It won't be a stretch to deem it as being the greatest faction in the history of Pro Wrestling. The stable's formation at Bash At The Beach 1996 was a key moment that is hailed by many as the primary reason why the Attitude Era came into being. Hogan's heel turn at the PPV was a genuinely shocking moment and something that came out of the blue. Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles star back in 2005.