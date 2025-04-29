Hulk Hogan once threatened to break former WWE Champion's leg during a PPV match; the truth revealed

Hulk Hogan took pro wrestling fans by surprise when he recently posted a cryptic video on social media with Eric Bischoff. It hinted at the potential return of New World Order (nWo) in some capacity and the inclusion of a third man in their group. Given the faction's legacy, fans are excited about the mystery project.

Whenever The Hulkster takes over the internet, stories from his past resurface. Currently, an interview featuring Sgt. Slaughter has been making the rounds on social media. During the chat, Slaughter claimed that Hulk Hogan once planned to break The Ultimate Warrior's leg during a match, even though the two were tag team partners at the time.

Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes Magazine interviewed Slaughter in 2021. He learned that Warrior had demanded $500,000 from Vince McMahon for the two-on-three match pitting The Hulkster & The Ultimate Warrior against General Adnan, Colonel Mustafa (The Iron Sheik), & Sgt. Slaughter at SummerSlam 1991. Hulk Hogan was extremely furious after learning about Warrior's demand.

This led to The Hulkster allegedly plotting to break Warrior's leg during the match. However, he was ultimately talked out of it by Vince McMahon. As per Slaughter, Hogan said the following about his plan:

“I’ll tell you what we’re going to do, brothers, Sarge and I will be doing something - No, no, change it, you and Warrior will be doing something in the ring, and you throw him out on the floor," Slaughter recalled. "When you do that, I’m going to come in and I’m going to grab you, and you and I will fight off into the corner. And then Sheik, you jump down on the floor and you break his leg. You break Warrior’s leg."

Vince McMahon had planned to pay The Ultimate Warrior, but also fire him after the match. Warrior was suspended after SummerSlam 1991 and did not return to the ring until WrestleMania VIII.

Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior supposedly forgave each other

The Ultimate Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 5, 2014. He appeared at WrestleMania XXX and also on the RAW after 'Mania on April 7. The Hall of Famer passed away on April 8, 2014, in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the age of 54.

Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior were not on the best of terms during their peak years in WWE. However, The Hulkster once revealed that the duo had mended their broken relationship and had buried the hatchet before Warrior's passing. Hogan revealed that he had a blast with Warrior and Pat Patterson on the RAW after WrestleMania XXX.

Hulk Hogan made an appearance during WWE RAW's debut on Netflix. However, he was booed by the crowd present at Intuit Dome.

