Hulk Hogan to bring back the nWo with John Cena after cryptic announcement? Exploring the possibility 

Earlier this year, John Cena turned heel after nearly two decades. His heel turn had a major impact as Cena went on to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania to become a 17-time World Champion. Lately, the veteran's villainous side has been getting mixed reactions from fans, and there is now a chance that he could solidify his final run by joining a legendary faction.

Recently, Hulk Hogan posted a cryptic teaser on social media hinting at the return of the New World Order. In a new nWo-style video, Hogan reunited with Eric Bischoff, promising to "slice and dice" the wrestling world. They even teased the arrival of a "third man" in the video, which could be John Cena.

It was similar to how they did back in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall invaded WCW as the Outsiders, teasing a third member, which ultimately turned out to be Hogan. They took over World Championship Wrestling, crushing legends such as Sting and Lex Luger.

The faction made its WWE debut in 2002, but it was a brief run. The group's legacy is still massive today, which is why fans are excited—and curious—about what Hogan and Bischoff are planning now.

Many are wondering if John Cena could be the new "third man." Cena's rare heel moments have often been compared to Hogan's shocking turn, and pairing them together would be a modern twist on the original nWo formula. The possibilities are wide open with Eric Bischoff back in the mix and hints of a championship-level third member.

Hogan has praised the new Undisputed WWE Champion's heel turn on several occasions. Cena and The Hulkster have both worked together and had several matches.

Could Cena really step into the black-and-white? Only time will tell- but if history is any clue, the wrestling world better be ready for a takeover. As of writing, it's a speculation, and fans have to wait to see who the third person is.

Logan Paul to challenge John Cena?

Logan Paul has made it clear that he wants to face John Cena during the latter's farewell tour. Their relationship took a turn earlier this year at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, where Cena eliminated The Maverick during the Men's Rumble match.

Speaking on his ImPaulsive podcast, Logan admitted that their bond "fell apart" after the elimination, even saying he would "really f*** with him" now. When asked about challenging Cena for his title, the former United States Champion called it a "headline match" and said he was all for it, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster showdown.

Meanwhile, John Cena recently crossed paths with longtime rival Randy Orton on RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. The two are set to clash at WWE Backlash in St. Louis on May 10.

However, according to recent reports, due to Cena's busy Hollywood schedule, he won't be appearing on RAW in the coming weeks. That means maybe tonight too, he won't be making an appearance. The Last Real Champion is only advertised for the go-home SmackDown before Backlash. With Paul now hinting at a feud and The Cenation Leader's limited appearances, fans are left wondering when —and if —these two stars will collide.

