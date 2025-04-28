Will John Cena be on RAW tonight? Analyzing plans for the WWE Champion

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is currently in a heated feud with his long-time rival Randy Orton. They are all set to lock horns for the gold at Backlash on May 10. After dethroning Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, John Cena cut a promo on last week's RAW. The 17-time World Champion took shots at fans before calling himself "the last real champion." The segment ended with Randy Orton hitting an RKO on Cena out of nowhere.
The two came face-to-face on the latest edition of SmackDown and took several personal jabs at each other. The segment once again ended with The Viper hitting an RKO on his rival. The Stamford-based promotion later made their match official for Backlash 2025. Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, fans have been wondering if John Cena will show up for the rest of the shows leading up to Backlash, as The Cenation Leader has limited dates available because of his busy schedule in Hollywood.
Much to the fans' dismay, the 17-time World Champion will not make an appearance on tonight's RAW. As of today, Cena is only advertised for the go-home episode of SmackDown before Backlash on May 10.
WWE star Logan Paul wants to face John Cena
During a recent edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul said his relationship with John Cena went downhill after the latter eliminated him from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.
The Maverick added that he liked the idea of going after Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship and believed their match could be the main attraction of any big event.
"Oh, oh my god. Yeah! That's such a good idea. Bro, that's [Logan Paul vs. John Cena] a headline match," Paul said.
It will be interesting to see if John Cena will make an unannounced appearance on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW to exact revenge on Randy Orton.