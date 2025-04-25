After Randy Orton, surprising name targets Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena

John Cena and Randy Orton have been eternal rivals in WWE, and the two recently crossed paths on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Logan Paul gave his thoughts on The Franchise Players and is ready to go after the champion.

Earlier this year, Logan Paul was in the final three spots against John Cena and Jey Uso in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Unfortunately, Cena eliminated the former United States Champion from the match and later lost the gimmick match to Main Event Jey.

The elimination didn't sit well with The Maverick and left a sour taste. On the latest episode of ImPaulsive, the former United States Champion said his relationship with John Cena fell apart when The Franchise Player eliminated him from the gimmick match.

"It was good until he threw me over the ropes at the rumble. Our relationship fell apart after that, and I would really f*** with him," Paul said. (From 33:58 to 34:05)

Later, he was asked to go after the new champion, and Paul said it was a good idea, and their dream match could clearly headline any event.

"Oh, oh my god. Yeah! That's such a good idea. Bro, that's [Logan Paul vs. John Cena] a headline match," Paul said. (From 34:20 to 34:33)

It's surprising that The Maverick would consider going after The Franchise Player, as they both are heels on the red brand.

WWE veteran thinks Randy Orton could be John Cena's next challenger

John Cena and Randy Orton have had countless encounters in the past and exchanged victories over each other under different stipulations. However, this might be the first time the roles have been reversed in a potential feud between The Franchise Player and The Viper in WWE.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer thought The Apex Predator would most likely face the Undisputed WWE Champion for the title in Cody Rhodes' absence from the weekly product. Moreover, the match could take place at Backlash in May 2025.

"Obviously, our next feud will be Randy Orton and John Cena. Remember watching WrestleMania Backlash. That's also in St. Louis. Interesting to see what we're going to get and where we're going to get... Where is important, and St. Louis would be a thing," Dreamer said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next between the two legends in the coming weeks.

