Hulk Hogan shares honest opinion on John Cena's shocking heel turn

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has shared his take on John Cena's unexpected heel turn. The Cenation Leader's actions at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event sent shockwaves through the world of professional wrestling.

The 47-year-old won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to book a championship bout against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. While The American Nightmare rejected The Rock's offer to be a 'corporate champion,' Cena joined forces with The Final Boss and took out the Undisputed WWE Champion.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso, WWE legend Hulk Hogan shared his opinion about John Cena turning heel. The 71-year-old noted that the involvement of the big stars, including The Rock, made it one of the best heel turns in a long time:

“Well, we definitely can see Cena now, can’t we?” said Hogan. “We know who he is now. He’s not signing autographs or doing what he’s been doing. That’s bigger than a wrestling angle. It’s one of the best heel turns I’ve seen in a long, long time. All the major players were involved. I can’t say enough about The Rock, too–he was incredible. They did it right, I’ll tell you that.”

Hogan added that although he was unaware of Cena's schedule, his heel turn could lead to an unforgettable WrestleMania match:

“It’s going to work as long as John wants to stay plugged in,” said Hogan. “I don’t know his schedule or how many days he’ll work, but he definitely has everyone’s attention. Plus, The Rock is involved, too. This could heat up more than anyone is expecting. It could be so hot that it’s crazy, which will lead to a WrestleMania match you’ll never forget.” [H/T: Undisputed Substack]

Triple H opens up about John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Head of Creative Triple H also shared his take on John Cena turning his back on Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with The Rock.

In the post-show press conference, The Game noted that John Cena had been an integral part of the company for years. He justified the 16-time World Champion's action, stating he had earned the right to do whatever served him the best:

"I believe that John Cena has been in this business and has been the focal point of this business. Dedicated his life to it and put his body on the line to a point that he has earned the right to do it whenever he wants to do it. [...] He's earned that right to do it when he wants to do it, to go after what he wants to go after in whatever way he sees fit to do it," he said.

While John Cena will be looking to win the record 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41, it remains to be seen when he will make his next appearance on WWE programming.

