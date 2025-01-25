Logan Paul reacts to John Cena's message

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently sent a heartwarming message to John Cena. This follows their recent collaboration on a project outside the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

"What Drives You" is a talk show hosted by The Franchise Player on The Roku Channel. In each episode, the former WWE World Champion embarks on a road trip with a different celebrity guest in their car, engaging in candid conversations about their lives, careers, and what truly motivates them.

The Cenation Leader filmed episodes of the "What Drives You" show with several notable figures, including The Miz, Travis Barker, Jelly Roll, and Logan Paul. He thanked all of the aforementioned stars for their participation in the miniseries.

The Maverick responded to John Cena on X/Twitter. Logan Paul revealed that he spent three hours driving the 16-time World Champion, calling it the best three hours of his life.

"I drove John Cena around for 3 hours and it was probs the best 3 hours of my life," he wrote.

Check out the former United States Champion's post below:

Logan Paul comments on potential facing John Cena in WWE

The Cenation Leader is currently on his Farewell Tour before retiring by the end of 2025. His first in-ring action pitstop will be the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

On his YouTube channel, Logan Paul acknowledged that he would be honored to face Cena in the ring. He playfully alluded to his past encounters with wrestling legends but ultimately expressed respect and admiration for the former WWE Champion.

"I'd love to wrestle John. I'm good at giving these Legends a final, like, showing them who's the boss [laughs]. Nah, no, it'd be an honor to wrestle John Cena. What a guy!" Paul said.

You can watch the full video below:

The former US Champion is set to return to Monday Night RAW on Netflix in Atlanta in the coming week. Fans are heavily speculating that The Maverick may announce his participation in the 30-man gimmick match on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

It remains to be seen whether Cena and Paul will face off on WWE TV in the Rumble.

