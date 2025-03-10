John Cena beats Hulk Hogan, Seth Rollins, and others, thanks to WWE

Over the last week, John Cena has been in the news because of his heel turn at Elimination Chamber. Now, he is making headlines once again, as he has beaten both Hulk Hogan and Seth Rollins, among others, in one major category, thanks to WWE.

Ad

The category in question has a lot to do with what happened at Elimination Chamber, as it was WWE's list of "30 most villainous turns of all time." The list features the likes of Shawn Michaels, Dominik Mysterio, and the aforementioned Hogan and Rollins. However, John Cena has come out on top, beating every other superstar on the list based on the notoriety of his actions.

That's right, The Leader of the Cenation has topped the list, taking the No.1 spot for what he did to Cody Rhodes on March 1, 2025. He beat out Hulk Hogan's infamous WCW heel turn when he joined the NWO and Seth Rollins' betrayal of The Shield.

Ad

Trending

It is somewhat surprising, especially considering that there have been some shocking heel turns over the years. That being said, it just goes to show the impact Cena's actions have had, even if it has been only a week since the event.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

There is no denying that Cena's heel turn was unexpected. To see the perennial good guy finally sell out has many people still picking their jaws up from off the floor.

John Cena is being advertised for the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 41

With John Cena now a heel, the future is up in the air for his retirement tour. Not in a million years did anyone expect to see Cena turn heel, especially not in his final year in WWE. After all, this is the first time he has joined the dark side in 24 years. Regardless, everyone wants to know what his schedule is going forward. After all, while the WWE Universe may hate The Franchise Player, they surely want to see more of heel Cena.

Ad

Well, WWE may have given the fans a huge spoiler recently. Cena has been advertised for the April 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. It just so happens that this is the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, and as such, this announcement has got everybody in a frenzy. Why? Because now, there is speculation that he might win his record-breaking 17th world championship at The Show of Shows.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if all this is just a part of WWE's plan to crown Cena champion. However, at the end of the day, and as mentioned earlier, this is just conjecture at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback