"I always had a gun"- When Barry Windham was shot by a former WWE Superstar in a freak turn of events

Barry Windham has had a long wrestling career, mostly known for his runs in WWE (then WWF), WCW, and his inclusion in The Four Horsemen. However, one of his most memorable moments outside wrestling was probably when he was accidentally shot by a fellow wrestler.

One of the performers who played a role alongside Windham in the past was Steve Keirn, one-half of The Fabulous Ones in NWA. He was best known as Skinner in WWE. His wrestling career began in 1972 but only arrived at the Stamford-based promotion in 1991 as an alligator hunter. In 1993, he left the company and continued his wrestling career in WCW.

Due to his participation in numerous promotions, it's no wonder that he would encounter Barry somewhere along the line. Unfortunately, some of their encounters weren't very pleasant.

In an interview with Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Skinner revealed that he always carried a gun with him while recalling the time that he was traveling with Windham. While unloading the gun, the former WWE star accidentally shot Windham when the bullet ricocheted off a sign.

"I always had a gun. I always loved shooting guns. One time me and Barry were coming back from a town and and I have no idea where it was or when it was...I was unloading, and we were freaking out over the fire coming out of this 9mm pistol I had, and it shot 15 rounds. So I’m shooting the sign, a highway sign...Then all of a sudden I see Barry rolling down in the ditch. And I look over to my right and he’s done rolled out of sight." [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Barry Windham is currently in ICU following a cardiac arrest

Unfortunate updates regarding The Four Horseman's health were recently shared by his niece, Mika Rotunda.

According to their GoFundMe page, Barry Windham suffered a heart attack on Friday evening while traveling through the Atlanta airport. He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure, stating that they're hoping for the best but the future is uncertain.

"With deep sadness I regret to inform that my uncle, WWE Hall of Famer, Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack Friday evening. While traveling through the Atlanta airport, his darkest fear became a horrific reality as he went into cardiac arrest. He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain."

