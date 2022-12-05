Which legendary faction was Barry Windham a part of?

Barry Windham was among the most notable wrestling personalities in the '80s and '90s. During his active career, he had memorable stints with WWE (then WWF) and WCW. However, he is best remembered for his association with a legendary wrestling stable.

Windham is the son of another renowned wrestler, Blackjack Mulligan, and his affiliation with wrestlers doesn't stop there. He is also the brother-in-law of Mike Rotunda (aka IRS), and his nephews are none other than Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas. Still, Barry has had a memorable time in the ring himself.

Barry began his wrestling career in 1979 and joined the Stamford-based promotion in 1984 alongside Rotunda as part of The U.S. Express. During this run, they won the promotion's Tag Team Championship before departing the year after. After leaving WWF, they found themselves in various other companies, with one of them being at NWA's Jim Crockett Promotions.

In 1988, Barry formed a tag team with Lex Luger called The Twin Towers. A few weeks later, the former betrayed his partner during their tag team title match against Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson. The betrayal marked Windham's heel turn and official inclusion into The Four Horsemen alongside Anderson, Blanchard, Ric Flair, and JJ Dillon.

Barry was reunited with the stable when he joined WCW in 1990. At the time, the group consisted of The Nature Boy, Arn, Sid Vicious, and Ole Anderson.

The stable reunited once again in 2012 as they joined that year's WWE Hall of Fame class. Barry Windham, Flair, Dillon, Arn Anderson, and Blanchard were present during the ceremony.

Ric Flair considers Barry Windham one of the greatest of all time

The Hall of Famer managed to impress fans and professionals throughout his career. Despite his tall stature of 6 ft 6 in, he performed incredibly well inside the ring.

Fellow stablemate Ric Flair shared that Barry Windham was a natural and that they had great chemistry. Flair added that he hoped people would remember Barry in higher regard.

"He was so natural, so good. We never talked about anything, we had great chemistry. I wish his name was remembered in more high regard because Barry Windham was one of the greatest of all-time. 'One of the greatest' - I'll use that word for Barry Windham all day long (...) He had a knee injury and a couple of different things. When Barry wanted to and when he was healthy, he was as good as anybody, especially considering he's 6'6" and 255-260 pounds."

Such praise from his fellow wrestlers proves that Windham is definitely one of the wrestling veterans that should be remembered fondly by fans of the business.

