"One of the greatest of all-time" - Ric Flair says WWE Hall of Famer doesn't get the credit he deserves

Ric Flair believes WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham should be remembered in higher regard for his contribution to the pro wrestling business.

Windham was a constant fixture in big pro wrestling promotions in the 80s and 90s, which included WCW and WWE. He won singles and tag team titles in his long career and was praised for his technical wrestling, despite standing at 6' 6".

On the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair and host Mark Madden discussed The Nature Boy's 60-minute match with Barry Windham. Flair praised the WWE Hall of Famer for the match and called him an underrated pro wrestling legend.

"He was so natural, so good. We never talked about anything, we had great chemistry. I wish his name was remembered in more high regard because Barry Windham was one of the greatest of all-time. 'One of the greatest' - I'll use that word for Barry Windham all day long.

"He had a knee injury and a couple of different things. When Barry wanted to and when he was healthy, he was as good as anybody, especially considering he's 6'6" and 255-260 pounds," said Ric Flair.

Windham was a part of The Four Horsemen faction alongside Ric Flair and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Ric Flair believes Barry Windham should be in the WWE Hall of Fame as an individual

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Ric Flair and Barry Windham fought in some of the greatest matches of my childhood,whether it's be of the 20,60 or even 90 minute variety.Barry gave the "Nature Boy" all he could handle and then-some,all in the quest for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship Ric Flair and Barry Windham fought in some of the greatest matches of my childhood,whether it's be of the 20,60 or even 90 minute variety.Barry gave the "Nature Boy" all he could handle and then-some,all in the quest for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship https://t.co/oCV3RcPXZa

The Nature Boy previously likened Windham to Ricky Steamboat for his incredible athleticism. Flair believes that Windham, along with Anderson and Tully Blanchard, should go into the Hall of Fame as individual performers.

"First of all, let me go on record and say, Arn, Tully [Blanchard] and Barry [Windham] should all be in the Hall of Fame as individuals. I thought they all had Hall of Fame careers as individuals. Barry Windham was just in another league. He was a 6’5”, 255 pound Ricky Steamboat," said Flair.

The 16-time world champion disclosed that he didn't have a relationship with any of the original members of The Four Horsemen faction.

Allan @allan_cheapshot #95 Barry Windham vs. Ric Flair - 2/14/86 - NWA Battle Of The Belts II



My take: Probably my second favourite match between the pairing in the 80s, behind only Crockett Cup 1987 match. Lot's of back and forth and exciting false finishes in the closing stretch. ****1/2 #95 Barry Windham vs. Ric Flair - 2/14/86 - NWA Battle Of The Belts IIMy take: Probably my second favourite match between the pairing in the 80s, behind only Crockett Cup 1987 match. Lot's of back and forth and exciting false finishes in the closing stretch. ****1/2 https://t.co/1qDDaxtCrZ

