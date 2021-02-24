"How do you not text? We don’t do anything anymore" - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair gets emotional over a falling out with a long-time friend

There are some friendships in the wrestling industry that you think will last forever. Case in point, WWE Hall of Famers and fellow members of The Four Horsemen, Ric Flair, and Arn Anderson. Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be the case, as Flair and Anderson are no longer close.

In an emotional interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Flair revealed that he didn't hear from Anderson when he got sick or after his son Reid passed away. Not reaching out when Flair clearly needed his friend the most is to blame for the two men no longer being close friends.

“That’s one of the reasons Arn and I aren’t close. How do you not text? We don’t do anything anymore. We don’t talk. When it’s close to his (Reid’s) birthday, I get emotional. Like I said, one of the greatest. It’s got nothing to do with business. You just struggle with the people who you think will be there for you, and the people that you don’t think will be there are. Nothing’s bigger than the love of your children. I wasn’t just saying it about Arn. I didn’t hear a word from Tully, didn’t hear a word from Barry. I didn’t hear anything from Ole. He’s mad at the world. Arn just comes to mind because he was so close to the family. Then when I was sick, not a word. You spend 10 years being so close with these people, and you just wonder what really matters at the end of the day. It means nothing apparently.”

"Do I think we’ll ever get together? No, not again” - Ric Flair on a The Four Horsemen reunion

When it comes to the hopes of the WWE Universe to see The Four Horsemen reunite one more time, Flair doesn't have any good news on that front either:

“I don’t think so. We’ve all gone our own way. We’ve tried it a couple times, but everybody is represented by somebody else. There’s always a money issue, and every time we’ve done it, they’ve been successful, but I don’t see it happening now. First of all, let me go on record and say, Arn, Tully [Blanchard] and Barry [Windham] should all be in the Hall of Fame as individuals. I thought they all had Hall of Fame careers as individuals. Barry Windham was just in another league. He was a 6’5”, 255 pound Ricky Steamboat. Arn and Tully could work and talk, but we don’t even stay in touch anymore. It just seems like that great 10-year time we had in life, it’s just gone by. I don’t feel like we’re close at all, but I’m glad. I’m happy for them that they’re over there (AEW). They both are smart. Arn had a hell of a run here (WWE). I don’t even know what happened, but he had over 18 or 19 years being an agent. You’ve got to be good at what you do to be in that role. Maybe he burned out, who knows? I can see it. It’s going back and forth trying to help the talent, going and asking questions, trying to make sure everything fits in. It’s the most non-rewarding job in the world. I could never do it to be honest with you. I’m happy for all of them. Do I think we’ll ever get together? No, not again.”

