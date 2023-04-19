"I AM the truth" - 40-year-old SmackDown star sends message ahead of WWE Draft

A 40-year-old superstar isn't worried about the WWE Draft despite having a rough run so far on the main roster.

WWE WrestleMania 39 took place in Los Angeles, and some notable names were left off the card. Even the 2023 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Bobby Lashley didn't have a match at the event, and LA Knight didn't appear at all during WrestleMania weekend. He has gained popularity amongst fans despite losing most of his matches.

He was interviewed backstage following his loss to Xavier Woods this past Friday night on SmackDown. Knight noted that the referee caught him grabbing Woods' tights for leverage but somehow missed Xavier doing the same to win the match. He claimed to be the fastest-rising star on the blue brand during the interview and didn't seem to care which brand he was selected for in the upcoming WWE Draft.

LA took to Twitter today to post the interview and added that he's speaking the truth because he is the truth.

"Speaking truth, because I AM the truth #LAKnight," tweeted the SmackDown star.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell doesn't believe LA Knight's loss on SmackDown hurt him

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell doesn't think the loss to Xavier Woods on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown will hurt Knight.

LA arrived on the main roster as Max Dupri, the leader of the Maximum Male Models faction. After it became clear the group wasn't successful, he left MMM and reverted to his name in NXT, LA Knight.

He lost to Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble, but fans didn't seem to care. Knight's popularity has continued to rise due to his undeniable charisma, and Dutch Mantell believes WWE should start featuring him better.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch claimed that WWE would see great results if they were to get behind Knight and believe in him as a star,

"I think tonight, LA Knight losing to Xavier didn't hurt him at all. It helped Xavier but going back to your point, LA Knight is the one who needs the help right now. Xavier has been around for 10 years at least? How long has he been there? So they know what he can do. But LA Knight, I think he's over, but I don't think they've gotten behind him yet. But they do believe that once they do, he's gonna produce great results for them. That's what I see." [44:47 - 45:27]

You can check out the entire episode in the video below:

Wrestling fans have remained behind Knight despite the recent string of losses. It will be interesting to see if WWE eventually views him as a star if the audience continues to stick with him.

Do you think LA Knight will win a title in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes