"I appreciate constructive criticism" - Drew McIntyre on the WWE Universe saying he's gotten too many title shots lately

When Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble and defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in 2020, it was fresh and exciting to see someone new at the top of WWE.

But a year a half later, the WWE Universe is getting a bit restless, and McIntyre understands this reaction.

Drew McIntyre was the latest guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. When asked about the argument that WWE should focus on a new contender in the title picture, McIntyre explained that the criticism doesn't bother him.

“These days, because of my journey, all the ups and downs, I’m so hardened to criticism,” McIntyre said. “But I never worry if it’s constructive criticism. I appreciate constructive criticism. I understand some fans may be like, ‘Ugh, I’d like a new fresh face in the picture.'"

"Realistically, I have been fighting for the title, or been champion, for over a year now – which is a pretty significant time – but I don’t think anyone is saying, ‘Oh my goodness, Drew’s not working as hard as he can to give us the best matches possible and do the best he can with every interview possible,'" McIntyre continued. "I think it’s more, ‘I would like to see something different here and see Drew do something different over here.’”

#OutOfCharacter Ep. 12 with @DMcIntyreWWE is out now on all platforms!



The former WWE champ reflects on his title runs, talks wrestling Ricky Steamboat and responds to fan criticism.



VIDEO: https://t.co/pbX4WxfS9j



AUDIO: https://t.co/twKzT5tEsZ



Here's a preview of our chat 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/hG89UBKsIR — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 14, 2021

McIntyre noted that he can see how fans want him to do something different, as he has been involved with the title scene for over a year now.

Drew McIntyre is determined to get his moment in front of live fans

Drew McIntyre in WWE

This Sunday at Hell in a Cell, if Drew McIntyre doesn't defeat Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, he will not get another shot at the title. He'll have to wait until Lashley loses it before he can challenge for the gold again.

Regardless of what happens on Sunday, McIntyre still believes he will get his moment in front of fans.

“I would love to win the title back from Lashley and walk out in front of fans once we get back on the road as WWE Champion,” McIntyre added. “But if, somehow, he screws me out of it just to keep the title, I will get my moment in front of the fans.”

Do you think Drew McIntyre has had too many shots at the WWE Championship? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Colin Tessier