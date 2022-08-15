"I can't believe this is real" - WWE Superstar on his feud with Edge and Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

Edge and Rey Mysterio are viewed as dream opponents for many WWE Superstars, including one member of the current RAW roster.

Damian Priest briefly aligned with Edge as part of The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 38 in April. Following several storyline developments, the faction now consists of Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley. The Rated-R Superstar, meanwhile, has allied with Dominik and Rey Mysterio to battle the villainous trio.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Liam Power, Priest admitted he cannot believe he gets to share the ring with two WWE legends:

“It’s wild,” Priest said. “For me coming into the business and this company, it’s like the dream opponents and looking up to these guys, you never think [of facing them]. The dream is just a dream. It’s not supposed to be real, and then I get the job, and then it’s like, ‘I can’t believe this is real.’ Then I meet them and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this is real.’” [7:14-7:41]

In the video above, Priest discloses what Ripley said after she choked out Dominik Mysterio with her legs on RAW.

Damian Priest on his "unreal" segments with Edge and Rey Mysterio

The June 6 episode of RAW saw The Judgment Day surprisingly betray Edge just two months after he founded the group. The segment featured a memorable moment in which Damian Priest struck his former ally with a con-chair-to.

Reflecting on his segments with Edge and Rey Mysterio, Priest made it clear how grateful he is to be in his current position:

“Then I get to work with them and do stuff on camera in front of the world,” Priest continued. “Wild, right? Hitting Edge with a con-chair-to. Are you kidding me? Performing a Razor’s Edge… it’s unreal. I don’t even know how I got here, but I’m just grateful that I’m here.” [7:42-8:14]

Balor and Priest lost against Dominik and Rey Mysterio last month at SummerSlam following Edge’s interference. The storyline is expected to continue ahead of WWE’s next premium live event, Clash at the Castle.

