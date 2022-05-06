"I broke my back in 3 places" - Ric Flair on how a plane crash led to a career-altering character change

Ric Flair revealed that he adopted the "Nature Boy" persona after an epiphany he had following a plane crash that left him severely injured.

"Nature Boy" Buddy Rogers is one of only three men to hold the NWA and the WWE Championship. The other two happen to be Ric Flair and AJ Styles. Rogers was also the inaugural WWE Champion, or as it was known in 1963 — WWWF. Flair became "The Nature Boy" three years into his career, culminating in a feud with Rogers four years later where he would defeat the icon.

On a recent episode of the Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that a plane crash that nearly ended his career resulted in him changing everything. He eventually took inspiration from Buddy Rogers:

"There was an airplane crash and it killed the pilot and two other guys were paralyzed. I broke my back in three places and while I was putting myself back together, I didn't know if I was going to be able to wrestle again, but when they said I could, a promoter named George Scott came to me and said we should take a look at some things around and starting over again, so I said 'yeah'. I thought, 'what about looking at [Buddy] Rogers?'. I just kind of took that as Harley Race would say, you remember Harley? He took Race's stuff to a new level. Harley Race was as tough as you [Mike Tyson]." (9:40-10:45)

What many fans don't realize is that Flair ont only took Rogers' moniker but also his look, character, and the iconic "Figure-Four Leglock" which he made even more famous in the future.

You can watch the full episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson featuring Flair below:

Ric Flair's legacy is unmatched

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Sometimes You Have To Get Knocked Down Lower Than You've Ever Been To Stand Up Taller Than You Ever Were! WOOOOO! Sometimes You Have To Get Knocked Down Lower Than You've Ever Been To Stand Up Taller Than You Ever Were! WOOOOO! https://t.co/MjDkymQAVg

The fact that Ric Flair was able to return months after the plane crash was a miracle in itself. Many photos of his early days show him as a buff and muscular figure — something he changed after the plane crash.

He would take the Nature Boy moniker to the next level, becoming one of wrestling's most iconic figures to date. The "Wooo!" expression even made itself into mainstream pop culture.

The sixteen World Championships that Ric Flair won (which he argues is more than 16) don't fully justify the impact that he had on the wrestling world. Few superstars can ever match up to the legacy and impact that The Nature Boy had on the business.

