"I was from my cage fighting days" - UFC legend Dan Severn explains the truth behind transitioning from MMA to wrestling (Exclusive)

Dan Severn recently spoke about transitioning from wrestling to cage fighting. He is a UFC Hall of Famer and has also made a mark in the world of pro wrestling.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Severn mentioned how he wore the same outfit after making the transition.

The veteran noted that he preferred maintaining the same nature, upon his move from cage fighting to wrestling:

"Well coming from the world of amateur us at first, I really didn't let too many of my buddies know that I was going into professional wrestling because they would have shunned and kind of looked [down] at it. But you know, after they've watched how I conducted myself they had no problem, because I, the character that I was from my cage fighting days it, I wore the exact same outfit. I wore the same shoes, the same kind of trunks and and you know, I even wore gloves, and things of that nature, and I wore the same kind of like sweaty t-shirts," said Dan Severn

Additionally, Severn claimed that he wore the same outfit during his days in the UFC:

"So, I literally was wearing the same outfit from my Ultimate Fighting Championship days and was doing the professional thing. But I always know people my first profession was professional wrestling. So again, as I said earlier, I learned certain psychological aspects, I mean I had a great time," added Severn [4:27-5:16]

Watch Dan Severn's interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Dan Severn also spoke about The Rock's success in Hollywood

During the same conversation, Dan Severn mentioned how The Rock and other wrestlers have been successful in Hollywood.

He further outlined the similarities between acting and professional wrestling. Severn added:

"You look at how many professional wrestlers are good movie stars you've got. I mean, The Rock will be the best though. Dave Batista has done really well with what he's done. You've got The Undertaker been in different movies. There's a number of different professional wrestlers both male and female."

Severn himself is an MMA legend and made one of the biggest transitions in professional wrestling history during his active days.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes