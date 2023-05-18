"I can now call him mine" - Which wrestler did WWE's Rhea Ripley date in her teenage years? [Photo]

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was born in Adelaide, Australia in October 1996. About 17 years later, she started her wrestling career, joining the Australian wrestling promotion RCW.

During her early days in the wrestling industry, Ripley was in a romantic relationship with a young Australian wrestler named Dane Davies. He competed under several names, including SMASH, Green SMASH, Green SMASH Ranger, and Davey Green.

The couple met several years before they both joined RCW. They were seemingly friends for a few years before their romance blossomed in September 2014, when Ripley was just 17.

In May 2015, Ripley shared a photo of herself with her then-boyfriend on Instagram, in which she shed some light on the history of their relationship.

"I miss this guy more and more every day! I don't know where my life would be without him, and hell, I don't want to know! Year after year for 6+ years straight, he has lifted my spirits each time I have fallen. He has always been there for me and I couldn't ask for a better best friend that I can now call mine! I love you @eldanedavies and I hope this post can cheer you up 💚😘 #AppreciationPost #BF #Boyfriend #CheerUpButtercup #LoveYou!" Ripley wrote.

In another post she shared a few days later to celebrate Davies' birthday, the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that she snubbed him for four or five years before agreeing to become his girlfriend.

"Caution! Mushy post... This guy right here has turned my life around completely! I know I might have snubbed him off for 4-5 years... 😬 but I have finally come to see how caring, loving, and trustworthy he truly is! I'm so happy that he stuck up with all my sh*t and I can now call him mine. I can't and don't want to imagine life without him 💚 @eldanedavies I really wish I could be with you on your special day, hopefully I can make it up to you next year! I love you!"

Although the couple celebrated their first anniversary in September 2015, their relationship seemingly ended shortly after, as Ripley stopped sharing photos with Davies. While The Eradicator officially signed with WWE in 2017, her ex-boyfriend joined World Series Wrestling a year later, according to his Facebook account.

Rhea Ripley is currently dating Ex-WWE star Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley is currently in an on-screen relationship with her Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, she is dating former WWE Superstar & current AEW star Buddy Matthews in real life.

Last February, the SmackDown Women's Champion shared a photo with her real-life boyfriend at the gym. In the caption, she stated that Matthews "makes her heart happy."

