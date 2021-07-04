"I am coming for him" - Former Universal Champion sends a massive warning to Roman Reigns

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a massive target on his back. Ever since returning to WWE last year, he has dominated the entire roster and there are many superstars who want to dethrone him.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in a brutal last-man-standing match to qualify for this year's men's Money in the Bank match.

KO appeared on Talking Smack following his massive victory and sent a massive warning to Roman Reigns. He called Paul Heyman, who was absent from Talking Smack this week, and told him that he is going to win the Money in the Bank contract this year and come after Roman Reigns.

"Paul, this is Kevin Owens, I'm on Talking Smack, don't hang up. Don't hang up, just listen. And I know that's hard for you but I'm only gonna take a minute of your time. A few months ago, I came on Talking Smack and I told you that I was going after that Money in the Bank contract. And last night, I qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match. And I just need you to know, coz I was really excited to tell you this face-to-face, but you're not here. But I still just need you to know. I'm going to win that Money in the Bank contract. I'm one step closer. So make sure Roman Reigns knows. Once I get that contract, I am coming for him. And there's not a god***n thing he can do about it," said Kevin Owens.

Paul Heyman hilariously hung up on Kevin Owens after this, telling him that he had the wrong number.

Roman Reigns had a lengthy feud with Kevin Owens a few months ago

In late 2020, Kevin Owens started a feud against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two faced each other at WWE TLC in a TLC match which Reigns won, thanks to the outside help from Jey Uso. The two then faced each other in a Steel Cage match on SmackDown and then in a Last Man Standing match at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. However, Roman Reigns won both those matches as well with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman's help.

At WWE Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Edge. As for Kevin Owens, he will be competing in the men's Money in the Bank match. Other competitors confirmed for the match are Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Riddle, John Morrison and Big E.

