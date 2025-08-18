"I couldn’t mast***ate forever" - 3 Secrets you may not know about former WWE couple John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship

The names of former WWE Champion John Cena and Nikki Bella are etched in history as one of the Stamford-based promotion's greatest and hottest couples of all time.
Bella and Cena started dating in 2012 and got engaged at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. However, they split up in 2018 and called off the engagement. The WWE Universe still remembers their relationship.
This article will look at the three secrets you may not know about the former WWE couple, John Cena and Nikki Bella.
#3. Nikki Bella got upset with John Cena's intimate scene
In 2015, when the power couple was still dating, The Cenation Leader starred in the Hollywood movie Trainwreck, where he even had a steamy scene with actress Amy Schumer.
The Fearless talked about the crude scene featuring her then-fiancé on an episode of Total Divas and mockingly said she didn't like it.
“Imagine watching your man do a s*x scene and have the world see his big butt,” Bella said. “You know you get visuals. I swear, I couldn’t mast***ate forever because I just think of that scene." [H/T: usmagazine]
#2. John Cena got Nikki Bella to sign the contract
The Last Real Champion had several unusual rules in his relationship with Nikki Bella, which were well-documented on the Total Divas. The show also revealed that John Cena made Nikki sign a 75-page document before she moved into his house to be with him.
Bella accepted the contract signing immediately, which also strengthened their relationship and Cena's trust in the former Divas Champion.
#1. WWE Champion refused to have kids with Nikki Bella
Many may already be aware of John Cena's stance on not having kids, as he believes he can't dedicate the time they require due to the nature of his work.
On the other hand, Nikki Bella wanted to start a family and have kids as soon as possible, which ultimately led to both of them agreeing that they wanted different things in their lives and calling off their engagement on a respectful note.
