"I couldn’t mast***ate forever" - 3 Secrets you may not know about former WWE couple John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship

The names of former WWE Champion John Cena and Nikki Bella are etched in history as one of the Stamford-based promotion's greatest and hottest couples of all time.

Ad

Bella and Cena started dating in 2012 and got engaged at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. However, they split up in 2018 and called off the engagement. The WWE Universe still remembers their relationship.

This article will look at the three secrets you may not know about the former WWE couple, John Cena and Nikki Bella.

Ad

Trending

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

#3. Nikki Bella got upset with John Cena's intimate scene

In 2015, when the power couple was still dating, The Cenation Leader starred in the Hollywood movie Trainwreck, where he even had a steamy scene with actress Amy Schumer.

The Fearless talked about the crude scene featuring her then-fiancé on an episode of Total Divas and mockingly said she didn't like it.

“Imagine watching your man do a s*x scene and have the world see his big butt,” Bella said. “You know you get visuals. I swear, I couldn’t mast***ate forever because I just think of that scene." [H/T: usmagazine]

Ad

#2. John Cena got Nikki Bella to sign the contract

The Last Real Champion had several unusual rules in his relationship with Nikki Bella, which were well-documented on the Total Divas. The show also revealed that John Cena made Nikki sign a 75-page document before she moved into his house to be with him.

Bella accepted the contract signing immediately, which also strengthened their relationship and Cena's trust in the former Divas Champion.

Ad

#1. WWE Champion refused to have kids with Nikki Bella

Many may already be aware of John Cena's stance on not having kids, as he believes he can't dedicate the time they require due to the nature of his work.

On the other hand, Nikki Bella wanted to start a family and have kids as soon as possible, which ultimately led to both of them agreeing that they wanted different things in their lives and calling off their engagement on a respectful note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!