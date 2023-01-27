"I couldn’t think of a better story" - 38-year-old WWE Star is ready to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

As the Road to WrestleMania 39 begins, many are wondering who Roman Reigns will potentially face on the grandest stage of them all. One star who is determined to be in WrestleMania's main event is Baron Corbin.

The RAW Superstar currently holds a unique record in WWE that has lasted over three years, that being that Corbin is the last man to have pinned Roman Reigns. The Modern-day Wrestling God defeated Reigns by pinfall at the 2019 TLC Premium Live Event.

During a recent interview with FOX News, Baron stated why he thinks he should be the one to take on The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania:

"I couldn’t think of a better story for me to win this and go on to face Roman Reigns, if he gets past Kevin Owens this weekend at WrestleMania in the main event." Corbin added: "And going on and winning the Rumble and accomplishing that and then becoming world champion, to me, is me giving the middle finger to all those people that say I’m not good or they don’t like what I do or they can’t get into it or that I’m just whatever." H/T (FOX News)

Before Roman can focus on Mania, he will first have to defeat Kevin Owens this Saturday at the Royal Rumble as the two stars will battle it out for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania 39?

Despite Roman being the face of the company, fans are still none the wiser about who he will potentially compete against in the main event of WrestleMania in April.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recently reported a list of names who could possibly do battle with The Head of The Table:

"Obviously Dwayne Johnson wasn’t beating Roman Reigns to win the title. Obviously Cody Rhodes’ name was in the mix and the way that storyline was, he almost had to win. But that doesn’t mean he would have won. I think people have an idea (of the Royal Rumble winner) as far as, it’s either gonna be Cody, it’s gonna be Sami, or they’re gonna bring in an outsider." H/T (Sportskeeda)

Roman has ruled as Universal Champion for more than 870 days now. In that time, he has defended the belt against top stars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, and Goldberg.

Who do you think Roman Reigns will face at WrestleMania 39? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

