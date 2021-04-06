"I don’t need a man"- Former WWE Superstar on slapping Vince McMahon and turning babyface

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently opened up on slapping Vince McMahon and turning babyface at WrestleMania 17 to a big pop.

Trish Stratus got involved in an angle with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on the road to WrestleMania 17 in 2001. The boss treated her badly over the weeks leading into WrestleMania and many fans weren't happy to see the future legend treated in this manner on-screen.

Trish turned on Vince McMahon during his Street Fight with his son Shane McMahon at WrestleMania and slapped him at ringside. The arena erupted in reaction to the slap and Trish immediately turned babyface. Here's what Trish had to say about the moment and how it was a big turning point in her WWE career:

“As a character that was a turning point for me. That was my whole ‘I’m not going to take this anymore. I’m going to stand up; I’m going to believe in myself. I don’t need you, I don’t need a man.’”

The WWE Universe popped loud when Stratus slapped Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon had been verbally abusing Stratus on the road to The Show of Shows and even told her at one point she was a 'toy' and he had grown tired of playing with her. This led to Trish garnering huge fan support as WrestleMania loomed.

Trish Stratus finally gets some payback on Vince McMahon,as Jim Ross and Paul Heyman look on at WrestleMania X-Seven.Trish, Vince's wife Linda and Shane McMahon all gave Vince his comeuppance on this occasion. pic.twitter.com/I42f4ntQm1 — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) February 16, 2019

It all led to the big moment when Trish slapped Vince McMahon during the Street Fight and kicked off a brawl with Stephanie McMahon immediately after. Trish and Stephanie fought to the back, while Vince McMahon tried his best to regain his senses.

Advertisement

Shane eventually defeated Vince McMahon that night. Trish Stratus went on to become one of the greatest female athletes in WWE history. She won multiple WWE Women's titles and finally retired in style in front of her hometown crowd in Toronto by defeating arch-rival Lita for the WWE Women's Championship.

let's make something clear

we can be fans of charlotte flair, becky lynch, sasha banks, bayley, bella twins, aj etc but we cannot close ourselves and deny that trish stratus is the greatest of all time

that is an indisputable fact#WWE50GreatestWomen pic.twitter.com/0p4vsgKRU3 — Lily✨ (@BellasflairK2) March 26, 2021

Trish was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. WWE recently put out a list of the greatest female superstars in the company's history. Trish Stratus was honored with the #1 spot on that list.