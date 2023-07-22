"I don't give a f***" - Former WWE Superstar appears to call out The Undertaker in fiery promo

A former WWE Superstar has seemingly called out The Undertaker in a new promo.

The Undertaker hung up his boots for good after defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The Deadman had an iconic career that will never be duplicated, and wrestlers will likely be referencing him for years to come.

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore is a free agent and shared a new promo today on social media. Amore claimed that he was The American Bada** in the video. The Undertaker was known as "The American Bada**" for a while and returned with the gimmick as RAW celebrated its 30th anniversary in January:

"Do we have any takers? Yeah, overtaker (points to himself). I am the American Bada**. My mentor The American Dream called me John Wayne, triple suck it until I Superkick the bucket," said Enzo Amore. [From 00:30 - 00:42]

Amore added that he used to park his motorcycle in front of the Performance Center because he didn't care:

"I rode a Harley to the Performance Center every day down Florida. No helmet, no shirt, tattoos, war wounds, great hair, had a babe blonde on the back, and I would pull that hog in front of the doors of the Performance Center so you had to walk around to get in. Want to know why? Because I'm the best. That, mixed with a little cocky-tail of I don't give a f***!", he added. [From 00:52 - 01:19]

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker wishes Roman Reigns broke his WrestleMania streak

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns went to war in the past, but now the Hall of Famer has nothing but respect for The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 to hand the legend his 2nd loss at WWE's biggest event of the year. Brock Lesnar infamously broke The Undertaker's streak at WWE WrestleMania 30, but the legend has disclosed that he wished Reigns was the superstar who broke the streak.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, the 58-year-old revealed that he would have preferred to have Roman Reigns end his WrestleMania streak because it would have been more impactful:

"Roman (defeating Undertaker at WrestleMania 33) definitely, that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. I wish I could have reversed them, you know what I'm saying? If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value," he said.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass had a ton of potential in WWE, but it ultimately didn't work out. It will be fascinating to see where Amore shows up next as a free agent.

Would you like to see Amore return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

