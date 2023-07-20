"Respect!" - 58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer sends message to Roman Reigns

A 58-year-old WWE legend has sent a message of respect toward Roman Reigns today on social media.

Reigns has been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but that could change soon. The Bloodline began to crumble after The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief never let The Usos live the loss down and it fractured The Bloodline.

Jimmy and Jey Uso battled Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank 2023. Jey Uso became the first superstar to pin Reigns since 2019 at the PLE and recently challenged The Tribal Chief to a title match at SummerSlam on August 5th.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has had some battles with Reigns in the past. Reigns defeated The Deadman at WrestleMania 33 but many fans were angered by his victory. However, Reigns persevered and has now become the biggest name in the wrestling industry after aligning with Paul Heyman.

The Undertaker posted a photo of himself and Reigns on his Instagram story today with the word "respect" added to the image.

The Undertaker posted the image above on his Instagram story today.

The Undertaker believes he should have lost his WWE WrestleMania streak to Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 to hand the Hall of Famer his first ever loss at WWE's biggest event of the year.

The Beast's victory over The Phenom was shocking to wrestling fans and many still believe that it was the wrong decision. In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker disclosed that he would have preferred to lose his WrestleMania winning steak to Roman Reigns because it would have been more impactful.

"Although, I don't know if Brock was the right guy. I like Brock. Me and Brock are friends. I don't know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don't know that he needed it. Roman (defeating Undertaker at WrestleMania 33) definitely, that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. I wish I could have reversed them, you know what I'm saying? If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value," he said.

While Reigns has earned The Undertaker's respect, he has lost the respect of The Usos. Only time will tell how long Reigns will be able to hold onto the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as The Bloodline continues to fall apart around him.

Do you think Roman Reigns should have been the one to end The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.