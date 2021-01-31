"I'll fight him!" - Actor Noel Clarke says he is "over" Goldberg

British actor Noel Clarke has endorsed Drew McIntyre to retain his WWE Championship tonight at the Royal Rumble, saying he is "over Goldberg."

In The Run-In interview special, which premiered on the BT Sport YouTube channel, the Actor/Director/Writer has said that while he respects The Master of the Spear, he isn't enthusiastic about seeing Goldberg back in the championship picture at this stage of his career.

Here is what Noel Clarke had to say:

"I respect that guy, obviously. And I respect everyone in the business. What you guys do in-between the ropes is just… I’m over Goldberg. I don’t work for the company, I can say this. I’m over Goldberg. I don’t want to see him coming back every year and fighting people for the title."

Clarke would go on to say that he would prefer to see some younger blood in the title scene against McIntyre, as opposed to Goldberg, and suggested two names - Ricochet and Angel Garza.

"Bring me someone new. Put Ricochet in there. Ricochet fought Brock and then he was involved in (eliminating Brock in) the Rumble… Put Angel Garza in there, like, give me something fresh. Bring me something new."

Noel Clarke on the prospect of fighting Goldberg

During The Run-In on BT Sport, which also featured NXT UK talents Trent Seven and Jinny, The 'Bulletproof' star also said he believes it would be better for all involved if Goldberg retired and that he would have no problem fighting the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

"Bring it, man. I don’t care, I'll fight him. He can spear me, I’ll spear him back. I don’t care. I’m just not having it. I don’t want him there. I don’t want him to win, I want Drew to win… Retire. You’ve won your Universal Title. Retire. You’re a Hall of Famer. Retire."

As we all know, anything can happen in wrestling. So we might be seeing Noel Clarke vs Goldberg sometime in the near future!

The WWE Royal Rumble is live tonight on the WWE Network. UK fans can also order the event via BT Sport Box Office.