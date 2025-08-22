“I was very lonely at that time” - 3 Little-known secrets about WWE star Rhea Ripley’s past relationships

Rhea Ripley is one of the top women in the entire wrestling industry today. The former Women’s World Champion is a dominant character who also supports her friends, earning her the love of the WWE Universe and making her one of the biggest faces in the company.While Ripley’s on-screen character is quite dynamic, her off-screen, real-life behavior is seemingly similar to it. The star is very helpful to everyone in real life as well, which is evident from her interviews. Ripley also has some real-life secrets that not many know about, specifically about her past relationships. Let’s check out some of her secrets.#3. Rhea Ripley dated a childhood friend after snubbing him for yearsThe former Women’s World Champion, during her teenage years, had one of her first relationships with former Riot City Wrestling star Dane Davies. The couple were childhood friends, and back in 2014, Ripley announced that she was in a relationship with the star.In an Instagram post, Ripley revealed that she had snubbed Davies for years before beginning a romantic relationship with him, stating that he completely turned her life around.&quot;I miss this guy more and more every day! I don't know where my life would be without him, and hell, I don't want to know! Year after year for six-plus years straight, he has lifted my spirits each time I have fallen. He has always been there for me, and I couldn't ask for a better best friend that I can now call mine! I love you, @eldanedavies, and I hope this post can cheer you up!'' she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#2. The Eradicator dated a guy 10 years older than herRhea Ripley was once in a romantic relationship with another fellow Riot City Wrestling star, Jett Armstrong, who was around 10 years older than the former Women’s Champion. The Eradicator shared numerous pictures of the couple together on her social media, getting love from her fans.However, the relationship lasted just a few months before Ripley stopped sharing any pictures, seemingly marking the end. While Ripley didn’t address him much on social media, her relationship with the wrestler was quite evident from the pictures.#1. Rhea Ripley entered into a relationship to avoid her lonelinessRight before she started dating AEW star Buddy Matthews, Rhea Ripley was in a relationship with independent wrestler Demetri Jackson. Back in 2019, the couple announced that they were in a relationship, starting from a random meeting at the gym.Ripley later revealed that she was quite lonely at that point in time when every guy she met at the gym became a friend. Demetri was a new guy in the gym, and a relationship quickly blossomed between them.&quot;So, we actually met in the gym. I think he knew that I was a wrestler, but he had been wrestling for two months. He was the new guy at my gym. I was very lonely at that time. I made friends with all the staff members at my gym because I didn’t want to go home; there wasn’t anything there for me.&quot;Rhea Ripley is currently married to former WWE superstar Buddy Matthews.