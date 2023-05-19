"My man crush every day" - When WWE's Rhea Ripley dated a 10-year older wrestler in real life

In 2013, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley joined the Australian wrestling promotion RCW. During her RCW run, The Eradicator dated two of her co-workers.

Ripley initially had a romantic relationship with Australian wrestler Dane Davies, who competed under several names, including SMASH, Green SMASH, Green SMASH Ranger, and Davey Green. After they split, the 26-year-old RAW star started dating a 10-year older wrestler, Jett Armstrong.

The couple seemingly started dating around late 2016 and early 2017, as Ripley began sharing photos of them together as a couple on Instagram around that period.

In an Instagram post in March 2017, The Eradicator shared a photo with her ex-boyfriend. In the caption, she dubbed him her "man crush."

"Don't have to wait till Monday, he is my man crush everyday of the week ❤ #AppreciationPost #ManCrush," she wrote.

The Judgment Day member also referred to Armstrong as "my man" in another Instagram post in April 2017. The couple's relationship continued after Ripley signed with WWE.

However, The Eradicator stopped sharing photos with Armstrong after January 2018. In February 2019, Ripley shared her first photo with her next boyfriend, Demetri Jackson.

Rhea Ripley recently detailed her experience going on a date with a current WWE star. Check out her comments here.

Who is WWE star Rhea Ripley currently dating?

After ending her relationship with Demetri Jackson, Rhea Ripley started dating another wrestler, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy). The Eradicator's romance with the former WWE Superstar and current AEW star became public in 2022. The 26-year-old has since posted several photos and videos with her boyfriend on her Instagram account.

Last March, she posted a workout video with Matthews, dubbing him "my drive to lift more every week!" About a month earlier, she shared a photo of them together in the gym.

"You make my heart happy ♥️" Ripley captioned the picture.

Rhea Ripley once confessed her "love" for a current 42-year-old superstar. Check out the story here.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes