“I would have loved to have dated Stephanie McMahon” - When WWE legend admitted he had a crush on Triple H’s wife

WWE has featured some of the most iconic and legendary names in the history of sports entertainment. It has managed to become the world's largest sports entertainment company, thanks to the massive names that have graced their shows and the loyal fans who have supported them over the years.

One of the most legendary names in the company’s history is Stephanie McMahon. The daughter of former chairman Vince McMahon and the wife of current Chief Content Officer Triple H, Stephanie, had some of the most iconic moments in the ring, as well as backstage, including The Undertaker attempting to marry her in the squared circle.

Stephanie is considered one of the most beautiful women to have ever stepped foot in the squared circle, and it is natural for someone to crush on her. WWE legend D’Von Dudley once revealed that he had a massive crush on Stephanie. During an appearance on the Average Blokes Show a few years ago, the legend claimed that he had his legendary tag team partner, Bubba Ray Dudley, who always wanted to put Stephanie through the table.

Furthermore, the legend revealed that Bubba would always make fun of him for his crush on Stephanie, which he had revealed during an episode of WWE Ride Along.

"I would have loved to have dated Stephanie McMahon. I am infatuated with Stephanie McMahon. She is beautiful inside and out, funny, charismatic. She is everything that I would think that a woman should be if I wasn't married [laughs]," said D-Von Dudley.

While Stephanie McMahon has never addressed the massive story, it garnered a lot of attention back then, with D’Von making headlines for revealing that he had a crush on the former star.

Where is WWE legend D’Von Dudley now?

D’Von Dudley retired from the squared circle in 2016, before taking on the role of a producer backstage at the Stamford-based company. However, the legend left WWE in 2023 and has not returned since.

The legend recently addressed a potential return to WWE, stating that he had enjoyed his time as a producer in the company and would love to get back to the role one day in the Stamford-based company.

While an in-ring return seems completely out of the cards lately, Dudley could make his return as a producer in the future. Fans will have to wait and see when the legend comes back to the company.

