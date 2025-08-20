“I loved having s*x with him” - 5 Secrets you may not know about WWE star Nikki Bella’s past relationships 

Nikki Bella is one of the most popular female stars in the history of WWE. The Fearless One is also famous among the fans due to her past relationship, especially with John Cena. Her fans are not only interested in her television storyline, but they are also curious about her personal life.

In this article, we will discuss five secrets you may not know about WWE star Nikki Bella's past relationships.

#5. Nikki Bella was secretly married at the age of 20

It may be weird to say, but yes, Nikki Bella was married even before you knew it. Bella disclosed that she married her high school boyfriend in Las Vegas at the age of 20. They tied the knot in a Vegas Wedding Chapel, but she never disclosed the identity of the person they married.

Nikki Bella herself confirmed this fact in an episode of Total Divas in May 2014, where she said that it was a huge mistake and she tried to forget about it. The Beautiful Bomber also confirmed that she got divorced at the age of 23.

"I got married when I was 20 and got divorced at 23 to my high school sweetheart... We drove to Vegas, did it, and even when I started walking down the aisle, I knew this was a huge mistake. How could I get out of it, and I couldn't. I tried to forget about it, and now it's starting to come up," Nikki Bella said.

#4. Nikki once dated a professional snowboarder before coming to WWE

Before making her arrival in the Stamford-based promotion, Nikki Bella once dated a professional snowboarder. The former Divas Champion disclosed this in her book, Incomparable.

Nikki also mentioned that their relationship often revolved around his ex-boyfriend's career and life during that time, which seems to be a contributing factor to their breakup.

"I was in a relationship black hole with a pro snowboarder. It was a period of extreme jealousy and codependence, and I was spending a lot of time with him in Salt Lake City, where he lived near his ex-wife and kids. We traveled a lot for his snowboarding, and our existence in general revolved around him and his career," Nikki wrote.

#3. She was engaged to John Cena in real life at WrestleMania 33, but ended the relationship

John Cena and Nikki Bella were one of the most popular couples in the history of Stamford-based promotion. At WrestleMania 33, the Franchise Player proposed to her in front of the WWE Universe, but things didn't unfold as planned.

The reason behind their breakup was the different desires of both stars. Nikki Bella wanted to have children with The Cenation Leader, while Cena didn't have any such plans. This conflict of interest between them led to their breakup, and references to this split can still be seen in WWE television storylines today.

#2. Her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev had serious legal conflicts

Artem and Nikki Bella got married in 2022, but their marriage ended in 2024 after legal complications. He was booked into Napa County Jail on a felony domestic violence charge, but later they were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Following this, the WWE star filed for divorce against her ex-husband and wanted full custody of their son. However, the court ruled in favor of joint custody for the child, and the couple had a restraining order against each other.

#1. A WWE veteran once cheated on Nikki Bella

Ryan ydw i @RyanonWrasslin Now that Nikki Bella is single, Dolph Ziggler 'bout to seize his opportunity like...

The former Divas Champion mentioned in her book that she once dated a WWE veteran before John Cena, which resulted in her getting cheated by him. Nikki did not disclose the name, but the name of Dolph Ziggler is the most likely behind it.

In her book, Nikki disclosed that she had a great chemistry with that star in the bedroom and loved to have s*x with him.

"I loved having s*x with him, which only complicated matters. We had great chemistry in the bedroom, and he was still making me laugh. But he was a little cruel, too. He thought very little about protecting my feelings. I think he thrived on that gray area, that middle ground, where I was constantly left questioning the boundaries of our relationship with a big ‘What the hell are we?'" she wrote. [H/T WWF Old School]

However, later, Nikki discovers that the WWE star had been cheating on her with one of her closest friends, which leads to their breakup.

