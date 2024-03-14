"I'm having a damned heart attack" - When Stone Cold Steve Austin feared death 24 hours before WrestleMania

Stone Cold Steve Austin is the original bada** of WWE. Whether he was catching beer or challenging Vince McMahon’s authority, he did it with the ultimate swagger.

The Texas Rattlesnake’s retirement match was at WrestleMania XIX against The Rock, where he passed the torch to The Brahma Bull. Unfortunately, he spent the night before The Show of Shows in a horrific state of mind: he thought he was dying.

In his book The Stone Cold Truth, The Texas Rattlesnake revealed that he thought he was going to have a heart attack the night before WrestleMania. He was at the Grand Hyatt in Seattle and was walking to his room when he felt uneasy. Initially, he thought it was a panic attack, but when taking deep breaths didn’t calm him, he called for help immediately.

“Damn, I think I'm dying, dying for sure. I'm getting off the elevator on the twenty-seventh floor of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Seattle, the night before WrestleMania XIX, and my heart's beating so hard it feels like it's going to crack a rib jumping out of my chest. I'm saying to myself, I'm thirty-eight years old and I'm fixing to freaking die, right here, right now. I'm having a damned heart attack!”

In the book, he explained how he had several cups of coffee and energy drinks right after waking up the previous day, which led to his body becoming severely dehydrated. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was given five bags of fluids.

