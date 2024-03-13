How did John Cena's "naked" Oscars appearance affect his following?

John Cena presented the award for Best Costume Design at the Oscars 2024, and hilariously, it appeared he did that without wearing any costume. Obviously, the skit got a huge round of applause and laughter from the audience, and American television host Jimmy Kimmel was involved in it as well.

A stunt like that by a huge celebrity will always have an impact on their social media following. Usually, fans find it either humorous or disturbing and act accordingly. This time, The Chain Gang Soldier came out on top, as fans absolutely loved the skit and how it was presented.

As per Nieuwe-Casinos.net, John Cena’s Instagram following has surged by over 50,000 followers. The Oscars 2024 moment managed to do what it was supposed to and became one of the most talked about segments from the award show. Considering John Cena does not post the way his peers do, it is interesting to know that one hilarious moment at the 96th Academy Awards led to a huge number of people wanting to follow The Cenation Leader's cryptic social media handle.

Recently, Cena’s latest movie, Ricky Stanicky, was released. His character in the movie is a performer in Atlantic City until he finds a way to make an acting gig his real life and turns his life around. It is a great watch for his fans and showcases a very humorous side of The Cenation Leader.

John Cena shared an update about his WrestleMania 40 status

WrestleMania 40 is supposed to be the biggest edition in the event’s history. As witnessed by fans, the star power for the show is insane, the match card is taking an incredible shape, and wrestling enthusiasts are waiting for the moment when The Rock steps into the ring at The Show of Shows this year.

As for John Cena, he has not been involved in any WWE storylines for a while. He did give an update about whether or not he would be present at WrestleMania 40 during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The 16-time World Champion revealed that he had not yet received an invitation for WrestleMania 40. Interestingly, he did say that he would keep an eye out for the “golden ticket” by continuing to eat more “chocolate bars.” It is quite obvious that Cena's appearance at The Show of Shows will significantly improve the event's star power.

Currently, the WWE Universe is entirely focused on The Rock making his WrestleMania return. However, Cena’s presence at the event might pave the way for the Stamford-based promotion hosting the biggest-ever edition of The Showcase of the Immortals.

John Cena's last WWE appearance came against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023, where The Cenation Leader put over The Enforcer.