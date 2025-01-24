“I'm going to figure out a way to get this guy fired” - Randy Orton once wanted WWE to get rid of his former partner

A couple of years ago, Randy Orton created an impressive tag team with former WWE star Matt Riddle. RK-Bro was one of the best tag teams in the division and even became Tag Team Champions before a serious back injury sidelined The Viper for 18 months.

RK-Bro was forced to split, while Matt Riddle left WWE in September 2023. Although they are now friends, this was not always the case, especially when they first met in 2019.

During an appearance at Signed by Superstars, Riddle recalled an incident in which Randy Orton initially disliked him and wanted him fired and leave the company.

"I think Randy didn't like me. First time we met, I didn't want to bother him and he's going up to everybody [and shaking their hands] I had my headphones on, I was chilling and I didn't go up and say hi to him. And I remember Randy going, 'I'm going to figure out a way to get this guy fired.' And I was like, 'You said that, dude?' And he's like, 'Yeah, but you're cool now,'" Matt Ridle said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

However, a couple of years later, before WrestleMania 37 in April 2021, the two superstars' relationship improved, and they eventually became friends and tag team partners.

Randy Orton could return at the 2025 Royal Rumble

It has been over two months since The Viper was last seen in WWE. He has been ruled out since early November following an assault by Kevin Owens on SmackDown.

However, Randy Orton appears to be a step away from his return, which could happen at the Royal Rumble title match between Cody Rhodes and KO, according to WrestleVotes, who provided an update during an episode of Backstage Pass.

"I don't know if both, but I would certainly say with the way the injury angle went down, he [Orton] has to come back for Kevin Owens. He can't just enter the Rumble as a surprise and forget about everything. So I'd say if he's in Indianapolis for the pay-per-view, likely look for him during that ladder match," WrestleVotes said.

That said, The Viper could show up at the Rumble or even a week earlier, and more specifically, this weekend in San Antonio, where Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will have a contract signing at Saturday Night's Main Event.

