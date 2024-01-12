Randy Orton has been known to have strong backstage influence in WWE, with seemingly enough stroke to get superstars released from the company. The Viper was seemingly ready to do that a few years ago before things changed for the better.

While he is no longer with WWE, Matt Riddle enjoyed a solid career in the company. He teamed with Orton as RK-Bro for a year, with many considering it the legend's best run in recent years. The two are friends now, but that wasn't the case when The King of Bros arrived.

During a virtual signing hosted by Signed by Superstars, Riddle recalled an awkward situation from when he first met Randy Orton, likely in 2019. He also claimed the 14-time world champion was going to find a way to get him fired before they ultimately became friends:

"I think Randy didn't like me," said Matt Riddle. "First time we met, I didn't want to bother him and he's going up to everybody [and shaking their hands] I had my headphones on, I was chilling and I didn't go up and say hi to him. And I remember Randy going, 'I'm going to figure out a way to get this guy fired.' And I was like, 'You said that, dude?' And he's like, 'Yeah, but you're cool now.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Randy Orton has also spoken about the first time he and Matt Riddle met, confirming that he initially didn't like the former UFC star.

Matt Riddle spoke about various other topics during the virtual signing, including who he thinks is the best wrestler in Roman Reigns' bloodline.

When did Randy Orton start liking Matt Riddle?

Randy Orton grew fond of Riddle before they became a tag team. The former WWE star mentioned a backstage segment before WrestleMania 37 as the reason. The King of Bros botched his line during a promo with Asuka and rushed off-camera, with The Viper calling it his "best promo yet."

Earlier on in the virtual signing, Matt Riddle mentioned how they didn't talk until that point:

"I guess Randy didn't like me when I first started working there just because I am who I am. But then Randy comes up to me and he goes, 'I don't know if that was planned, but that's your best promo yet, kid,' and walks away. I felt actually better," Riddle said.

RK-Bro was one of WWE's most popular acts in 2021 and 2022 before a severe back injury to Randy Orton forced the team to disband. Riddle was released from his contract in September 2023, two months before The Legend Killer returned from his hiatus.

