46-year-old on his real-life heat with John Cena and Randy Orton in WWE

John Cena and Randy Orton are two of WWE's most accomplished performers, but not everyone got along with the former world champions behind the scenes. Mr. Kennedy, a WWE Superstar between 2005 and 2009, has opened up about his backstage relationship with both men.

Kennedy was handed his release from WWE in May 2009, four days after an in-ring incident with Orton on RAW. According to veteran commentator Jim Ross, the former Money in the Bank holder also caused issues when he encouraged fans to boo John Cena.

In an interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Kennedy confirmed that he has cleared the air with Orton but not Cena:

"For the most part, I'll take credit for that stuff. Yes, there was issues between us, but I will own the responsibility behind those things. I've never spoken to John since leaving but I've spoken with Randy, and we had a really good conversation and everything seemed to be just fine. He's a different person now, I'm a different person now." [57:40 – 58:14]

Kennedy was in line to receive a huge push in 2007 following his Money in the Bank victory. WWE's higher-ups wanted the 46-year-old to defeat The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he was replaced by Edge in the storyline after suffering an injury.

John Cena and Randy Orton featured in Mr. Kennedy's last WWE match

Kennedy's final WWE encounter took place on the May 25, 2009, episode of RAW. He teamed up with Batista, Jerry Lawler, John Cena, and MVP to defeat The Big Show, Cody Rhodes, The Miz, Randy Orton, and Ted DiBiase Jr.

On reflection, the one-time United States Champion believes he made too many mistakes in WWE:

"I had a big chip on my shoulder [after leaving WWE], a huge chip, and for the longest time I couldn't take ownership for the things that I did," Kennedy continued. "I feel like I definitely blamed other people for my downfall. Looking back at it, and I'm not just saying that to be the guy that takes ownership, I truly look back and see I had this amazing opportunity and I took my damn foot off the gas pedal." [58:31 – 59:03]

Kennedy, real name Ken Anderson, runs The Academy professional wrestling school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He also wrestles on the independent scene.

What do you make of Mr. Kennedy's past issues with John Cena and Randy Orton? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes